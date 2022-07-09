Kardashian fans fear Khloe’s “thinning” because they think her “waist is as thin as her ARM” in the new swimsuit photo

KARDASHIAN fans have expressed their fears about Khloe’s “thinning” after she posted new swimwear photos.

After months of worry about the slim reality star, one fan even wrote that her “waist looks as thin as her arm”.

Turning to Instagram, 38-year-old Khloe shared a series of photo updates from her Turks and Caicos vacation.

In the photos, she showed off her slim figure in a sexy black swimsuit while relaxing in the clear ocean waters.

The mom of one and founder of Good American even held a pina colada in her hand as she took a well-deserved break from her life in Los Angeles.

But Khloe made sure the vacation was a family affair by bringing her daughter True, four, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, with her.

Posing in the Chanel swimsuit, Khloe showed off her tiny waist and toned arms after years of intense workouts and strict diets.

However, some fans were concerned that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum had taken her apparent weight loss too far.

“Khloe’s waist looks thinner than her arm,” wrote one social media user.

Another posted: “His arm looks so toned but it’s the same size as his waist. I hope Khloe is well.

A third agreed: “So skinny, look at that tiny waist.”

WHICH NECK?

This isn’t the first time Khloe has worried her followers with her leaner looks than ever.

Last month, fans described Khloe’s thigh as “thinner than her neck” when she posed in a skintight pink dress for her birthday parties.

Khloe enjoyed an over-the-top house party at mom Kris Jenner’s mansion to celebrate her 38th birthday.

However, some fans were concerned about photos of the Hulu star wearing the tight pink minidress with “looks too skinny now.”

‘SCALPING MY BODY’

Khloe has been training and following a strict diet since her breakup with NBA star Tristan, who cheated on her with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe talked about her fitness routine in an interview with Hot Ones, saying, “I trained to sculpt my body more. I like muscles. It’s really empowering ”.

Her personal trainer Joel Bouraima previously talked about how dedicated she is to their morning workouts, even arriving at the gym 30 minutes before regular 6am sessions.

In terms of diet, it sticks to low-carb, high-protein meals with plenty of snacks and water.

Khloe is a self-described “foodie” who has said in the past that she likes to work out so she can eat the foods she likes.

