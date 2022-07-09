Kardashian fans criticize Kylie Jenner for “careless” treatment of daughter Stormi, 4, after “sad” details in new TikTok

KARDASHIAN fans have criticized Kylie Jenner for the “careless” treatment of her daughter Storm, four, after spotting a “sad” detail in her new TikTok.

Kylie, 24, shared her playtime with her daughter on TikTok.

In the nearly 20-second clip, Kylie and Stormi strut back and forth pretending to be runway models.

The mother / daughter tried several pairs of high heels.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared her collection of shoes and bags in the background.

Kylie captioned the post: “Happy Friday”.

The Saucy Santana song, Walk, was played while Stormi showed off her pajamas.

His pajamas had images of the star constellations.

THE! the star shares her baby girl with rapper Travis Scott, 31.

In February, Kylie welcomed a son with her dad.

The couple did not announce their baby’s name.

COMMENTS

Eagle-eyed KUWTK fans jumped to the comment section after spotting a large hole in her sleepwear as Stormi was moving.

One fan said: “The only thing I can relate to is the hole in Stormi’s pajamas. Lots of Laughs!”

Another fan added, “I was trying to see the heels in the back ahahha, and that hole caught my eye,” along with laughing emojis.

A third fan said: “Thanks! The hole is all I’ve seen! “

A fourth person wrote: “I looked like 14 times to make sure I saw that hole the first time. How can the material mother not worry about her baby’s clothes? “

A commentator intervened: “There is a small spot on the right leg of Kylie’s pants.”

‘SEEDS LIKE MOM’

The Kardashians star recently shared a sweet moment of inactivity with her first child on TikTok.

Kylie started playing the popular baby audio recording as she said, “Are you kidding me?”

The Hulu star replied to her baby: “Stormi! You look like a mom, baby “.

Stormi immediately began to laugh at the sound of her mother’s voice.

The TV personality joined in the giggles and hid his mouth with his hand.

THE GAME

Kardashian fans were torn between elating the adorable mother / daughter moment and criticizing Kylie for her “unnecessary” overuse of the app.

One critic said: “Why use a filter?”

Another critic added: “The filter is ultimately putting me in crisis.”

A third critic added: “Non Stormi has a filter”.

A fourth person shared: “He doesn’t need the filter on tho”.

