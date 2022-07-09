Juan Minujín shoots a movie with Angelina Jolie

Juan Minujin He is going through a great moment in his artistic career. Not only because of his outstanding work in The God’s anger Y The fringebut now he stepped onto the international scene working alongside Angelina Jolie.

The news was given by Andrea Taboada in THE M and, as if it were an enigma, Angel of Brito announced: “He does not have a leading man, but he is part of the cast.”

Likewise, the confirmation came in an encrypted way from the actor, because he cannot tell details of the project, but he defined it as “beautiful”.

In addition, he shared an image on Instagram from Rome and wrote: “So happy with this new adventure of filming a movie here! I cannot be more grateful to this profession that has taken me and takes me to visit so many new places and experiences.”.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Juan has shared work with Hollywood artists. In 2014 he had his participation in the movie Focus, where, in one of his scenes, he had a dialogue with Will Smith. On that occasion, the actor said that he went to the casting that the directors had organized and was selected.

“Will surprised me. He is very generous, plain. Very good chemistry was generated, so the directors suggested that we improvise. From there, 80 percent went like this”, he recounted at the time.

Without Blood, the film directed by Angelina Jolie and in which Juan Minujin will participate

The film is based on the book Without Blood, written by the Italian Alessandro Barico. Angelina Jolie is the director of the project and it would be the fifth production under her command. On the other hand, the protagonists of the film would be Salma Hayek Y Demian Bichir.

The film will be temporarily located in the First World War and will try to convey “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing”, detailed the Deadline medium.

