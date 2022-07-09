Johnny Depp’s bodyguards drag him out of his hotel (but it’s not what it seems)

Verdict Can Amber Heard pay the 15 million to Johnny Depp who dictates the sentence?

Johnny Depp has caused a big fuss on his way through Birmingham with his good friend JeffBeck, who is accompanying during his UK tour and has not been able set foot outside your hotel without each of his movements being rebroadcast At the minute.

This Monday, for example, the actor could be seen sheltered behind sunglasses and clinging to an empty white cup while two men they half escort him half drag him to the vehicle that was waiting for him in front of the door of his accommodation.

The gossips did not take long to speculate that he was paying the consequences of the night before, when he had gone out celebrate their legal victory in front of his ex, Amber Heard, with a group of 20 friends and ended up spending 50,000 pounds at a popular Indian restaurant in town.

However, the videos recorded by the fans from another angle show a completely different scene than justifies the confusion of the movie star and the fact that he could not walk without help.

At the exit of the hotel they crowded a horde of fans and paparazzi that barely left a narrow hallway so that the actor could pass, which explains why his security team did not beat around the bush and decided Get him out of there ASAP. Still, he I can’t stop saying hello with the hand to the curious during the few meters that separated him from the car.

It is obvious that Johnny Depp is ready to return to public life. His former wife has already announced that appeal the judgment who found her guilty of defaming him in an article from 2018 and sentenced her to pay compensation of 15 million of dollars, while he will only have to give her 2 million for that same crime, which in his case he committed through his lawyer. However, it does not seem that the prospect of his legal battle reopening worries the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich in recent days has proclaimed that it is ready to “go ahead” and turn the page.