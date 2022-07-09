Johnny Depp would play King Louis XV of France in a movie for Netflix
Friday 8.7.2022
–
Last update – 18:43
The former Pirates of the Caribbean actor has already confirmed his next film as the protagonist at the hands of Netflix: La Favourite, a feature film that will be a historical drama about King Louis XV of France. The work will be directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, whom we have already seen behind the scenes of The Fifth Element or León, films that have been a real success with critics.
The film had been trying to sell in Cannes, and has finally found its home. It had already been anticipated since 2020 that Depp would possibly end up collaborating with Netflix for some of his next projects, and that vision has now become a reality. From Bloomberg it is now assured that the actor, who charged against Hollywood because according to him he was being boycotted, already has a new home.
It is evident that Depp is going to start participating again in blockbusters with the main majors in the industry now that his legal battles are over. The King Louis XV movie is slated for a theatrical release in 2023 and after about a year, it will be available on Netflix.
The streaming giant is beginning to release its works in theaters before passing them directly to the small screen, as will be the case with The Russo Brothers’ The Invisible Agent with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as protagonists.
Whether Depp can eventually rebuild his relationship with Disney and Warner remains to be seen. The artist lost his main sagas, Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Animals, in the past and assured that he would never work for the House of Mouse again. However, a former Disney executive confirmed that there was a possibility that the actor would return as Jack Sparrow in the following installments of the saga.
There is still nothing confirmed and neither the companies nor the actor have spoken on this matter, but everything will come with time. We still need to see Depp again as the protagonist of that historical work on Louis XV, but the wheel is already in motion again.