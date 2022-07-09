Johnny Depp: the versions of proposals to return to the cinema continue, did they summon him for the sequel to a classic?

New versions were known about the job proposals that he would be receiving Johnny Depp to resume acting. The actor would have been summoned to star alongside Michael Keatonthe sequel to a classic: “Beetlejuice”.

Beetlejuice, 1988



This is the film that premiered Tim Burton (director who has worked with the actor on dozens of projects such as “Scissorhands”, “Corpse Bride”, “The Legend of the Headless Horseman”, “Alice in Wonderland” among others) in 1988, and that since 2015 has intended to promote the return of the cute ghost.

The film had a stellar cast, where they shine alongside Keaton, renowned talents such as Winona Ryder (recently landed on Netflix with the final seasons of “Stranger Things”) Y Geena Davis (“Thelma and Louise”, “Stuart Little”, among many).

Tim Burton and Johnny Depp on the set of “Alice in Wonderland”, 2010



The information came from the middle Giant Freaking Robotafter the actor went to trial against the actress and her former partner, Amber Heard, who denounced him for gender violence. The legal confrontation came to an end after the court decided to find her responsible for defamation, so that she must pay Depp 15 million dollars. However, her therapist indicated that the artist “He will continue to maintain the testimony he gave at trial until his last day”.

Likewise, Depp comes from denying another alleged job offer. It was after the version circulated that the actor would have been offered the millionaire sum of US $ 301 million to play the captain again Jack Sparrow in a new movie for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Netflix: the other great gateway

According to what was reported by the media The Figarothe platform prepares the French film “The Favorite”which will mean “Depp’s first film role”, after the trial.

Netflix would have offered Johnny Depp to return to acting with his new production “La Favourite”



In the project the actor would play the King Louis XV, and would start recording soon, in locations that would include the castle of Versailles. Directed and also starred by Maiwenn Le Bescolike Madame du Barry, the film would estimate its premiere for 2023.

It is worth mentioning that after Heard’s complaint, Netflix removed all the films that included Depp’s performance in its American catalog.