Johnny Depp surprises his fans with the release of his new song ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’

After being accused of Amber Heard of domestic violence, the career of Johnny Depp He went through a difficult season because heMost of his projects were canceled As a result of these statements, however, it seems to be overcoming that stage.

And it is that just after this legal battle, of which he was declared not guilty, Depp has released his new single ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’a cover of the 2003 song ‘Killing Joke’, which sees him team up once again with guitar legend and friend Jeff Beck.

The track sees Depp on bass, vocals, and rhythm guitar, while Beck plays lead guitar.

The release was announced via an Instagram story by Johnny and The track is believed to appear on both artists’ 13-track album ’18’, which will be released on July 15.

‘The Death And Resurrection Show’ is the last song released by Depp and Beck after they teamed up for a handful of shows in England, shortly after the actor’s publicized libel trial against his ex-wife.

As if that were not enough, Johnny Depp will work on a new project related to Netflix: the actor will reappear on the screen, this time playing the monarch Louis XV in ‘La Favorite’.

Earlier this past June, a jury sided with Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Amber, awarding him more than $10 million and vindicating his accusations that Heard defamed him by claiming he abused her before and during their brief marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers and awarded $2 million.

