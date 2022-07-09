Johnny Depp returns to court after being charged with assault

There is no peace for Johnny Depp. As published by the MARCA newspaper, the defamation trial filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has been sued again for an alleged assault during the filming of a film in 2017. After winning in court of Virginia, the actor will face another legal process, this time in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, California. The actor has been accused of punching a location manager, Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks. The events, according to the New York Post, occurred in April 2017. At that time, Johnny Depp was shooting a police thriller based on the investigation of the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG. According to Brooks’ version, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor would have hit him with two punches in the rib cage.

The location manager of the movie set, ‘City of Lies’, says that everything went wrong when he tried to tell Depp and the director of the film, Brad Furman, that a scene was not working. According to the version of Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, the actor could be drunk at the time and reacted badly when he told him that everything had to be finished recording by the end of the day and that the next take was going to be the last. . In fact, Brooks had to ask a police officer to stop things from going any further. Despite this, Johnny Depp managed to hit him and verbally insulted him: “I’ll give you 100 thousand dollars to hit me in the face right now,” he would have shouted at the manager. According to other information, the staff member was fired after what happened for refusing to sign an agreement not to sue the production.