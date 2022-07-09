Johnny Depp releases an account on TikTok and an album after winning the trial against his ex | Others

“Occasional Actor” This is how Johnny Depp defines himself in his TikTok social network account in which he debuted this week almost 10 days after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean published a video on TikTok in which his followers can be seen in the streets providing support during the judicial process that awarded him 10.5 million dollars and for which he will have to pay, in turn, 2 million to his ex for defamation.

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We’ve done the right thing together, all because they cared. And now, we’ll move on together. They are, as always, my employers and once again I have no way of saying thank you, other than thank you. So thanks. My love and respect, JD,” the actor wrote in the video.

In the images you can also see him on stage playing the guitar and composing music.

In just three days, the video achieved 33.5 million views and Depp has gained more than 13 million followers. At the moment, the actor does not follow anyone from that account.

The same video was posted on his Instagram account where he has 25 million fans and more than 6 million of them have reacted to the images.

Yesterday, on Instagram, the actor published a suggestive message that simply says “Soon … X” that accompanies a photo of actress Hedy Lamarr, to whom the artist dedicates a song with guitarist Jeff Beck entitled insulation and whose video can be seen on the Internet.

Lamarr was an Austrian actress who was called the most beautiful woman in cinema. But not only that. In 1942, together with the composer George Antheil, they patented what they called the “Secret Communication System” aimed at solving the problem of enemy jamming of radio-controlled missile signals during World War II. Over the years that invention would become the basis for the development of BlueTooth and WiFi.

The song dedicated to Lamarr is part of a covers album between Depp and Beck that will be available next month and has just been announced.

The duo’s 13-track album is titled “18” and will be released on July 15. They said they named the album after the creative rush they felt working together. “We were joking about how we felt at 18 again, so that became the title of the album as well,” Beck said in a statement.

The album contains covers of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs”, the Everly Brothers’ ballad “Let It Be Me” and Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “What’s Going On”. There are also covers of Davy Spillane’s “Midnight Walker” and two songs from the Beach Boys’ masterpiece “Pet Sounds”: “Caroline, No” and “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)”.

Depp contributed two originals, including “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, the album’s first single. The album cover – a sketch of two young men in white T-shirts – was designed by Beck’s wife, Sandra.

Depp, a long-time member of the Hollywood Vampires rock group alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, began recording with Beck in 2019, and Depp has joined his current European tour.