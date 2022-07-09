Johnny Depp donates proceeds from NFT sale to children’s hospital linked to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp donated proceeds from an NFT sale to four charities, including Amber Heard-linked Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (July 6), Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT (non-fungible token) platform announced that it had raised “nearly $800,000 in total donations” which was split between four organizations.

The tweet went on to name the recipients: “Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (through CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (through CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, [y] Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Of the four beneficiary charities, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been associated with Depp’s ex-wife, Heard.

During the couple’s recent libel trial, it was revealed that Heard had not donated the $7 million portion of the money she received in her divorce from Johnny Depp, as she had promised to do in 2016.

One of the two charities Heard said she would split the money between was Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The other was the American Civil Liberties Union.

After the announcement of the sale of NFT by Depp, fans praised the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean for his “unending kindness.”

Referring to the trial, one person wrote: “And this, ladies and gentlemen, is philanthropy. And the difference between a broken promise and a direct donation. PS Promises usually have a calendar of fulfillment. And a signed commitment vehicle. I’m sure these organizations are very appreciative.”

Heard was subjected to intense questioning by Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, during the trial, when she claimed that she had not been able to keep those promises due to the legal expenses incurred by her ex-husband’s lawsuit.

the star of Aquaman He also said he used the words “pledged” and “donated” interchangeably, and then separately compared making the donations to buying a home through mortgage payments over time.

“I promised to donate the entirety to charity. When you say you’re buying a house, you’re not paying for the entire house at once. You pay it over time,” he explained then.

An anonymous juror in the libel trial between Depp and Heard previously noted that the revelation that she did not donate the divorce settlement to charity as she had claimed was “a dud” in the eyes of the jury.

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for TI have Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s anger toward women who speak out.”

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million for “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.

In reaching its verdict, a seven-person jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which were later reduced to the state legal limit of $350.00.

Heard won one of her three counterclaims, as the jury found that Depp – through his lawyer Adam Waldman – defamed her by calling her allegations about a 2016 incident “an ambush, a hoax”.

“So for the jurors sitting there, do you think they felt like you were the one being caught in a lie?” asked Savannah Guthrie, during Heard’s interview with the host of NBC last month, referring to his testimony about the donations.

In response, Heard claimed the trial was used to try to paint her as “a liar,” arguing that she shouldn’t have had to compromise her entire deal in the first place for people to believe her abuse allegations against Depp.

