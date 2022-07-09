Johnny Depp debuts account on TikTok and breaks record of followers

His first video caused controversy, not only because the actor decided to open an account, but also because of the emotional video he posted. As is well known, he recently finished the trial that he faced against actress Amber Heard, so his first video was to thank fans for his support during the trial process. He collected many of the images of his followers showing their support for him as he left the court, after each session.

He published the video accompanied by the following text: “We have been in everything together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We’ve done the right thing together, all because they care. And now we will move forward together, “said the actor.

Although not all the reactions were of gratitude, a response was released to the emotional message from the actress Amber Heard, posted by her representative; in which it is pointed out: “While Johnny Depp says “go ahead”, the rights of women go backwards. The verdict tells women who are victims of domestic violence to be afraid to speak out.”

Depp has been very grateful to his followers, also assuring that thanks to them he continues to stay in the world of entertainment, mentioning that he hopes to return to the big screen soon.

In the video you can also see some images of the tour he recently made in the United Kingdom accompanied by his friend Jeff Beck, where they also announced to the media that they will release an album together.