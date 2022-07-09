Johnny Depp breaks the stages, while Amber is blacklisted

life changed completely for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after the trial for defamation that millions of people followed for three weeks and that left the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The legal battle revealed various details of what was the toxic relationship between the actors and, according to the verdict of the jury, Depp was the one who told the truth, while Heard had incurred in lies to discredit the name of who was her husband.

Several weeks after the trial ended, the life of both actors is completely different, since each one began to undertake new paths and take their next steps in what their future projects will be.





It is clear that for the 59-year-old actor, life only turned for the better, since, as he himself revealed, his career had been affected for 6 yearswhen Heard accused him of mistreatment.

“Six years ago, my life, the lives of my children, the lives of the people closest to me and also the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported me and believed changed from one moment to another. All in the blink of an eye (…)six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly honored”were part of Depp’s words in a statement.





The actor is now developing one of his great passions, since He shares the stage with his friend Jeff Beck playing the guitar.

While Johnny Depp shows his happiness, Amber Heard is on the “blacklist”

For the actress of Aquaman things have not been easy after the trialas his reputation was tarnished after the lies were publicly exposed.

Although it had already been stated that the famous would take time away from show business, it was now known that she entered the Hollywood blacklist, which refers to those celebrities who do not return to work in the film world.





This was stated by her former agent Jeffrey Nightbyrd, who worked with her on several occasions.

“She has a very good brain and should do her own projects. No one is going to produce it, so she should produce her own. I bet one day Amber will produce and direct a movie with an original concept.”Nightbyrd said.