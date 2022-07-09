Johnny Deep: Winona Ryder was in therapy after separating from the actor – Cinema and TV – Culture

Wynona Ryder and Johnny Depp were a couple in the early 1990s. Their relationship was highly commented at the time for being the revelation actors for stealing most of the praise within the academy despite their young age, since both began to touch the top of the seventh art with films, such as ‘Beetlejuice, the super ghost’ and the series ’21 jump street’.

By 1990, both starred in ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’, a film that is still widely seen today, and that is also marked a turning point in the relationship between the artists, because when they finished their recordings they committedalthough it should be clarified that they were never married.

Winona Ryder was arrested in 2001 for stealing $5,500 worth of clothing and accessories.

Now, their love affair was quite mediatic and well known among the audience. Moreover, the interpreter of the captain ‘Jack Sparrow’ was tattooed ‘Winona forever‘, but when his affair ended four years later he changed it to ‘Wino forever‘.

On the other hand, it is known by the media of the time that the reason for their breakup was the pressure exerted by public opinion on them by having a strong impact on the Hollywood audience.

“It’s very difficult to have a personal life in this town. The mistake in my relationship with Winona was being as open as we were,” Depp confessed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“But I thought if we were honest, I would destroy this monster of curiosity. Instead, I fed it, gave people license to feel part of it,” he added.

Winona spoke again about her relationship with Depp

Winona had already commented in previous interviews that her breakup with Depp caused her great emotional problems, because being so young she experienced many new things with the actor, who was 26 years old at the time and she was 17.

It is particularly difficult when it is documented and you see the photo of the person everywhere

In a recent interview for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ managed to express his feelings towards the actor and the deep depression in which he fell, after ending their relationship, and therefore, their marriage commitment.

“It was very different from what is said. He was never, ever like that with me. He never abused me (…) he was a good, loving and protective man with the people he loves, “said the actress who is now part of the cast of the successful Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’.

Remember that these comments are made within the framework of what was the defamation trial against Amber Heard, ex-partner of Johnny Depp, and who was accused of damaging the image of the artist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.



“I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. I’m not going to call anyone a liar,” he says, referring to the celebrity trial. “I’m just saying that it’s difficult and annoying for me to understand. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years and it was a great relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated is accused of that. It is shocking. I’ve never seen him be violent with a person before,” she added.

‘This is what I’m doing inside’

Regarding her depressive stage due to the love breakup, the artist managed to comment that in the middle of the recording of the movie ‘Girl Interrupted’ she managed to realize how absorbed she was in sadness.

“I remember that I played a character who ends up tortured in a Chilean prison (…) I saw his bruises and fake cuts on my face and I remember that I looked at myself and said: This is what I am doing inside,” he said.

He said that he went to psychological therapy and began his mental healing process to overcome the emotional abyss. Likewise, in another interview for the portal ‘Cinema.com’ he narrated another detail of his process.

“I was very depressed after breaking off my engagement to Johnny. She was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember she was only 19 years old,” she claimed.

“Breakups are hard for anyone, but it’s particularly difficult when you document yourself and you see the person’s photo everywhere. Most people don’t have that extra problem when they break up with someone,” she concluded.

