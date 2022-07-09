Jennifer Lopez tears her pants in full concert

Singer Jennifer Lopez She is recognized worldwide and a true professional in her career, because as soon as she goes on stage, she ignites the energy of all her fans. However, no matter how many rehearsals she performs before her performances, she is not exempt from incidents.

Recently the artist suffered one in full concert in Qatar; It should be noted that Jennifer is characterized by wearing daring outfits and more when it comes to a live concert.

In the video, released by the singer herself on her Tiktok account, you can see the interpreter of “On the floor” while she dances in a tight black suit with glitter, which breaks at the back, letting her see her attributes to those attending her concert, she showed her professionalism and continued to dance.

@jlo ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go shopping as a family

Recently, the Diva from the Bronx and Ben Affleck They were caught visiting the Melrose Trading Post thrift store in Los Angeles.

The couple enjoyed a family afternoon with Emme and Samuel, they looked delighted with the clothes, the lovers held hands and did not resist being captured by the press cameras.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López go shopping to the flea market and you get into debt to buy the fashion cell phone and branded clothes 🤨 pic.twitter.com/AiuKBi6iyV – Put Cheese 🧀 (@PoneleQuesoSV) July 6, 2022

