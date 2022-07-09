James Gunn defends Chris Pratt as backlash continues

Director of Guardians of the GalaxyJames Gunn, came out in defense of Chris Pratt amid continued criticism against the actor.

Over the years, Pratt has faced criticism for his alleged association with the Hillsong evangelical church, the unsubstantiated claim that he voted for Donald Trump in the US election, and a controversial post that he shared about his daughter, Lyla.

In the postThe Jurassic World Dominion star, 42, said he was grateful to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a “beautiful healthy daughter”.

Many considered the post was insensitive his ex-wife Anna Faris and their son Jack, who was born prematurely. Faris previously said that Jack weighed just three pounds (1.4 kilograms) and 12 ounces (340 grams) at birth and spent his first month in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). According to PeopleHe was born with a severe brain hemorrhage.

After an interview with Men’s Health with Pratt earlier this week, discussing the criticism and denying going to Hillsong, Gunn defended Pratt over repeated claims that he is the “worst” Chris in Hollywood.

“It absolutely infuriates me,” Gunn noted in the article. “Chris is the nicest to people; he goes out of his way to help the kids. He is a particularly loving father. And there’s a lot of things that people have made up about him — about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes about other people, you know?

Since then, Gunn has doubled down on these criticisms on Twitter. When one person called Pratt a Trump supporter, the director replied, “Could you please stop making up s**t?”

When a Twitter user asked Gunn where the claims of Pratt attending Hillsong came from, the filmmaker added: “People who assume things, and then someone else takes that and exaggerates it, and then someone else exaggerates it, and then you listen to someone without reading what the truth is and spread the lies on Twitter.”

Hillsong Church was accused of being “anti-gay” by actor Elliot Page in 2019.

In reference to the claim that Pratt had disrespected Faris and his son, Gunn replied: “He said he was grateful for his healthy daughter and somehow people, apparently like you, tried to use that against his impressive son who He was born premature.”

It’s not the first time Gunn has defended his main star from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Pratt can currently be seen in the Prime Video series The Terminal List (find the critique of The Independent here), and will be in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich opens on July 8.