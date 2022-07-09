It was learned: this is the reason why mosquitoes bite one person more than another

mosquitoes are insects that proliferate during the summer, so our skin will be more prone to exhibit bites. However, it is necessary to avoid them because they can cause infectious diseases or outbreaks such as yellow fever, chikungunya or Pogosta disease.

According to specialists, mosquitoes they could live without biting, however the females need the blood to complete their reproductive cycle. And the reason why these insects they bite is by searching for carbon dioxide, according to some research. Even this gas has been used to trap female mosquitoes that seek the blood necessary to acquire nutrients for the generation of eggs, oogenesis. Although, the scientific evidence -for the moment- is not enough to prove it.

Other aromas that attract mosquitoes to sting and seek blood are molecules such as indole, nonanol, octenol and lactic acid. In this framework, a team of researchers from the International University of Florida, in the United States, identified a unique odor receptor, known as ionotropic receptor 8a (IR8a), which allows these insects detect lactic acid.

While, on the other hand, recent research suggests that the dengue and zika viruses alter the odor of the mice and humans they infect to make them more attractive to mosquitoes. It is an interesting strategy, because it favors them biting the host, taking its infected blood and then transporting the virus to another individual. This procedure is achieved after modifying the emission of an aromatic ketone that is attractive to mosquitoes.

Photo: Pixabay

Following this line, the skin of humans and rodents produces an antimicrobial peptide that limits bacterial populations. However, it has been shown that in mice infected with dengue or Zika, the concentration of this peptide decreases and some bacteria of the Bacillus genus proliferate, increasing the production of acetophenone. In humans, odors collected from the armpits of patients who received bites dengue contained more acetophenone than those of healthy people, so it will be attractive to other insects.