Infraganti! This is how Shakira, Sofía Vergara and more famous for their clothes were left

Contrary to what many might think, even on the best red carpets there are mistakes and accidents.

On more than one occasion, although everything seems impeccable, many actresses have been expensive vanity. Beyond how perfect they look in the public eye, many of them are suffering from wardrobe errors while smiling for the cameras.

That has been the case of many actresses, singers and models from all over the world, and here we will remember some cases that were trending.

Sofia Vergara’s curves caused a locker room accident

During the delivery of the 2012 Emmy Awards, the star of modern-family He suffered a mishap that exposed the back of his body and his underwear.

For the third time, the Colombian was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, and although it was Julie Bowen, her partner in the series, who won, ´La Toti´ was a trend due to an accident that caused the Around the World.

The Serie modern-family had won one of the awards during the ceremony, and only 20 minutes before the entire cast, including Sofia Vergara , went on stage to collect the award, the zipper of the Colombian’s tight dress did not resist her curves. Sofía uploaded the photos of the mishap to Twitter, and there were not a few who sighed for the Colombian’s spectacular tail.

Jennifer Lopez broke her pants in the middle of the show

During one of his concerts in Qatar, Jennifer Lopez He had a mishap that his fans did not go unnoticed. Her wardrobe, or perhaps her shapely figure, played tricks on her, and ‘The Bronx Diva’ ended with her jumpsuit ripped in the back.

As if nothing had happened, and like the professional that she is, JLo The show continued without neglecting her choreographies, which with each movement opened up the ‘new opening of her costume’.

Janet Jackson’s accident with her chest that traveled the world

During the 2004 Super Bowl, Janet Jackson Y Justin Timberlake They went up on stage to participate in the halftime of the famous American football game.

At the end of his appearance, Justin ripped off Jackson’s top, in a move that seemed choreographed, but ended up revealing her right breast and nipple. Although the cameras immediately went to a general shot of the stadium, it was already too late and the intimate part of the woman was exposed to the whole world. It was never confirmed if it was planned, a wardrobe error, or a choreography error.

Shakira showed more than necessary for one of her famous dances

The Colombian star was a trend twice for her famous choreographies, but this time not because of how good they are.

One time, Shakira She wore a tight sequined dress and while she was jumping in one of her choreographies, the seams on the back of her dress ripped. Something similar happened to him after her, when her pants fell lower than they should have and she showed the beginning of her tail.