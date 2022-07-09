I’m large in size and spent $ 390 on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS – nearly broke an INCH trying to get in

A SIZE 16-18 woman shared her SKIMS shapewear purchases on social media and some of the body sculpting items were smaller.

Turning to her rehearsal YouTube, Sarah Rae Vegas reviewed the pieces she bought from the popular Kim Kardashian line.

3

Vargas bought the items in a size 2XL to 3XL because his regular size XXL to 1XL was not available.

The first thing the woman tried in her video was the Fits Everybody round neck bra in the color “Mica”.

The bra, which features adjustable straps, was a little snug to Vargas.

He noticed it had decent coverage on the back.

Always in the shadow of “Mica”, Vargas tried the Sculpting Short Mid Thigh.

“As for the shapewear, the quality of this is really very good,” he shared.

“It looks pretty much on par with what I would expect from Spanx or something.”

The next item Vargas tried on was a sculptural body in the color “Onyx”.

“It feels like you’re wearing a swimsuit that knows it has a job to do and has arrived ready to work, so I’m very excited about this particular piece.”

The piece has adjustable straps and features a wider, lighter material at the top and bottom with more control in the stomach area, according to Vargas.

The next garment was the Sculpting Short Above The Knee in the color “Sand”.

“I’ll say the seam around the leg is super comfortable,” said the plus size woman.

Citing similar clothes from different brands, he explained: “Sometimes he likes to cut you on.”

Vargas tried an additional bra, which he preferred, the Sculpting Bralette in the color “Ocher”.

“I prefer this for sure. She has a different feel, ”she said of the full coverage bra.

“It has a better band for my body. It doesn’t push that hard. It’s super comfortable. “

Vargas also tried the Core Control Brief in the color “Clay”.

“They are so difficult to lift. I thought I was going to break my finger trying to do it, ”he explained in detail about her difficult time.

“You can see how much it’s sucking, because it’s ridiculously tight.”