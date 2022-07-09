“I have an affair with a boy from Istanbul”

Ex competitor of the Gf Vip, Christian Malgioglio he is much more than a former Vippone. Behind his extravagant looks, his being an over the top character, hides one of the most famous lyricists in the history of Italian music. Author of many texts, Malgioglio he has made some of the most successful songs, appreciated not only by the public, but also by critics.

Recently, he gave an intense interview to the Corriere della Sera, where he told many anecdotes about the past. In particular, Christian Malgioglio he wanted to remember Raffaella Carrà, the iconic artist who passed away exactly one year ago:

A few days before he died he phoned me saying: “Listen, you have to give me a gift: stay as you are, because when you arrive the TV changes color”. I didn’t understand. She died ten days: I could not believe it. We had worked together, she had asked me to write her a love song, like the ones I did for Mina and she was born Strong, strong, strong. I had refused to work on A make love you begin, saying to Boncompagni: this song is terrible, it won’t go anywhere. Much missing. Now I dedicate a part of my show to her.



During the interview, he confessed to having been in love with many famous women, above all Jennifer Lopez. For the pop star, Malgioglio would also become straight:

Jane Russell: When I offered to help her because she walked badly, she insulted me. Then I conquered her by giving her my makeup mirror: on one side of her it magnifies the image of her. She was ecstatic, she took him away. I also tattooed Jennifer Lopez on my leg: I met her when she wasn’t famous, for her first film, Selena, and it gave me a very powerful feeling: for her I could have become straight. Then Cher, perhaps the most generous of her, I worshiped her: on one occasion, while she drank some water she choked and she started coughing. I said to myself: how, this too coughs like all of us? It seemed incredible to me. And again Ursula Andress, waiting for my pasta with sardines… But the dream was to meet Sophia Loren

Christian Malgioglio it’s love:

I’ve never talked about it in my family. My mother, when she saw me arriving with someone, said things like: I don’t like this friend of yours, I like this one. Nothing more. Just a nephew of mine recently asked me: do you have a man? I had never heard of such a thing and it had a certain effect on me. I replied that yes, I do. I have a good story with a guy who lives in Istanbul, even if the pandemic has destroyed the feeling a little. Gesturing in front of my cell phone every evening – because he only speaks Turkish and I don’t – made me feel rheumatism in his arms. Now we have started seeing each other again, I would like to take a house there.

As for marriage, the singer-songwriter admitted that he never had the desire to get married:

Never. Also because they are unfaithful by nature. I take cooked all the time, even if I were an 18 year old on the beach. But I’m not jealous, not even of the people I’ve worked with.

Christian Malgioglio during the interview he confided that he had had a tumor, discovered by chance:

I feel miraculous. I accidentally discovered that I have a malignant tumor. I spread the cream on my legs, and I never do: I saw a mole. I had to leave for Brazil, in the wake of the success of I fell in love with your husband. For the sake of scruple, I had myself checked and they decided to operate immediately, even saying that otherwise I would have had a few months to live. At that point I should have done Jennifer Lopez’s tattoo in the beginning. Then, to show it more, I preferred the outside of her leg. If I hadn’t changed my mind I would never have noticed: I can say that Jennifer Lopez has worked the miracle.

He then added that he had never suffered from homophobia:

No and I must say that I always dressed as I liked: heels, make-up… we were more modern then than today. Sure, in retrospect I had doors closed in my face maybe because I was gay, but at the time I didn’t associate it.

How did the tuft of Christian Malgioglio?

By chance, and to say that if many foreign artists recognize me it is for the tuft. I’ve always done the dye myself but one day, at the shop where I restocked, they were wrong and gave me a different powder. This was how this khaki tuft had formed. I was desperate, but then I tried to insist: I made myself a chocolate, and one more … I started to like it. I said to myself: but I look like a chick, I love. Until I created this mass. Now I have a formula for doing it, as secret as that of Coca-Cola. It also includes honey, vinegar and cinnamon plus ten other ingredients, you can also make panettone with it.



