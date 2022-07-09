Jennifer Lopez better known as JLo, she began her career as a singer in the late 90s, 1999 being the year she would release her first album ‘In The 6’, since that year JLo has continued to publish music and collaborate with great artists, which has allowed him to make a millionaire fortune which he shares next to actor Ben Affleck.

In addition to his musical career, Jennifer Lopez She is part of the Hollywood big screen where she shares cameras alongside great actors and actresses, showing that singing is not her only talent, since acting is in her blood. As if that were not enough, JLo not only stands out in music and television, but also in the world of fashion, since she is also a fashion designer.

Related news

All these businesses have served Jennifer Lopez keep adding zeros to your fortuneWell, in addition to all of the above, JLo is also a model and has several perfumes in the fragrance market. JLo has proven to be a strong and powerful woman, which led her to be chosen as ‘The most powerful woman on the planet’ by People magazine; The Times also named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

How much is Jennifer Lopez’s fortune?

Since he started his career, Jennifer Lopez She has stood out in the show not only for her music, but for being an actress, model and businesswoman. Due to this and over the years, JLo has accumulated a millionaire fortunewhich according to some media specialized in publicizing the fortune of celebrities, point out that Jennifer López’s millionaire sum is 400 million dollars.

However, this fortune has been increasing since he returned with his ex Ben Affleck, as together they are one of the most millionaire couples in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the portal specialized in celebrity finances, the sum between the two exceeds 500 million dollars; however, in the relationship is Jennifer Lopez the one that contributes the highest figure to this millionaire fortune.