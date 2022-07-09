How many million dollars did Fox Sports pay the Braves for TV rights? -David Medrano

THEY ARE CAPITALIZED

A television rights contract for more than 40 million dollars for five years, economically strengthened Bravos de Juárez, which went on the market with the intention of putting together a team that can at least fight for the playoffs. In the previous two years, the border team paid a fine for finishing in the relegation zone, so they want to change that story and are close to closing the “Titan” Carlos Salcedo who, if he signed with Cristante’s team, would become the best defender paid Mexican soccer, above Héctor Moreno.

WITHOUT FORWARDS

Atlas stayed for their game tomorrow in Toluca against the choriceros, since their three offensive players, Furch, Quiñones and Manotas, are injured. Furch underwent surgery for sinusitis and will have to be out for at least a week. Quiñones underwent surgery on one hand and one might think that with a bandage he would be able to play, however, the doctors recommended that he not be taken into account this week and in the case of Manotas it resulted in a ruptured cruciate ligament in his knee. Faced with such a situation, coach Diego Cocca has no other alternative and will have to rely on Jesús Ocejo who only reported from Santos on Wednesday and has only had three training sessions with the team.

THEY DECREASE IT

Unlike the previous World Cups where the qualified teams had the obligation to present a list of 50 preselected one month after the start of the competition, for Qatar 2022 it was decided that said list would be only 35 players. At the beginning of the week in Doha, a FIFA meeting was held with delegations from the 32 qualified countries to discuss logistics and regulations and there it was established that on this occasion the pre-list is 35 players and all the teams have the obligation to deliver it no later than October 20.

