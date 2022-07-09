How can we not think about a person? Here are the tricks to do it!

Can you manage not to think of someone? If a person has hurt us, or simply disappointed us, are there any tricks to stop focusing our attention on a specific individual or should we accept these intrusive thoughts? Let’s find out together!

Being able to forget a person, or, at least, to stop thinking about it, it is not easy. Sometimes it seems that our thoughts are focused precisely on that someone that we would like not to let enter our minds anymore. Let’s see together how can one try to stop the whirlwind of thoughts that assails us, especially at the end of a love relationship. But first, here’s a video dedicated to couples facing a crisis.

Can you stop thinking about someone?

You may want to stop thinking about a person for many reasons, and depending on the situation and relationship with them, it may be more or less recommended. For example, we might want to end it with theobsession with someone who doesn’t want us: maybe a person who has no intention of starting a relationship of love with us, or who wants things different from ours.

However, we may also want to no longer think about someone who has hurt us because only the idea of ​​this individual evokes unpleasant memories in us. In short, the reasons for wanting to forget someone are many, but it’s hard to get started concretely. That’s why we wanted to collect some advice to help you curb your thoughts and free yourself from what can sometimes become a real obsession.

All the steps to stop thinking about a person

If you are trying to forget a person that made you suffer, try to put these tips into practice: step by step you will be able to put a stop to your thoughts!

limit social media . If you have a crush on someone, your first instinct is to follow them on social media to check all their activities. Nothing more wrong if you want to get rid of the obsession! Stop spying on the profile of the object of your interest and try to spend little time on social media to avoid falling into temptation.

. If you have a crush on someone, your first instinct is to follow them on social media to check all their activities. Nothing more wrong if you want to get rid of the obsession! of the object of your interest and try to spend little time on social media to avoid falling into temptation. reflect about what this person represents to you. Try to think about what it means to you that you can’t stop thinking about it. Maybe you feel inadequate and you have some self-esteem problems: in this case it is advisable to stop and reflect on which activities make you feel better, instead of stubbornly giving attention to someone who does not want you.

focus on yourself . Think about your interests, your goals and what you like to do. Surround yourself with people who love you and give greater importance to your aspirations . Read a book, go to an exhibition, leave the house for a walk: the important thing is to say stop intrusive thoughts.

. Think about your interests, your goals and what you like to do. Surround yourself with people who love you and . Read a book, go to an exhibition, leave the house for a walk: the important thing is to say stop intrusive thoughts. start a new business. In order not to fossilize only on a certain person, broaden the range of your activities. Play a sport, hang out with a new group of friendsfind a fun hobby, … The important thing is to think about other things too!

How to forget someone you like

If the center of your thoughts is one person with whom you have had a love relationshipor that you like, try these steps:

don’t hang out with his friends . Try to hang out with people who are not acquainted in common so as to avoid the center of thoughts inevitably going to the person in question.

. Try to hang out with people who are not acquainted in common so as to avoid the center of thoughts inevitably going to the person in question. do not talk about this person with his friends . Even if he has hurt your feelings, or the situation makes you anxious and stressed, don’t talk about it with his friends or it will be very difficult to get it out of your mind.

. Even if he has hurt your feelings, or the situation makes you anxious and stressed, don’t talk about it with his friends or it will be very difficult to get it out of your mind. do not idealize the other . Resize your feelings towards the other: he is certainly not a perfect being and knowing that he too has the defects of him will help you stop thinking that.

. Resize your feelings towards the other: he is certainly not a perfect being and knowing that he too has the defects of him will help you stop thinking that. if you have gods memories in common, such as objects or clothes, get rid of them. You can give them back or you can throw them away, the important thing is that they do not remind you of your obsession with love.

When thoughts become an obsession

Thinking too much about one person it can become a real obsession? And if so, how to understand it and get rid of it? Surely if your thoughts about someone become too assiduous and cumbersome, causing you stress and other problems, it is time to find a way to get rid of them. Fixing on a person who doesn’t want you or who has hurt your feelings it’s not good for your life and for this it is necessary to move forward.

When thoughts cause severe stress or anxiety, you can look for a remedy by starting psychological therapy: the help of an external person, in fact, is a great way to shift the focus of your mind and to bring yourself back to the center of your life. For example, if you are going through a moment characterized by problems of various kinds, in which the thought towards someone becomes particularly obsessive, it is advisable seek psychological support that is able to offer understanding and security.

On the other hand it has been shown by scientists how much it is hard to stop thinking about someone. According to psychologists, it seems that it is much easier to shift the focus of thought from the subject to another situation related to it. A useful suggestion, therefore, could be that of stop setting an unrealistic goal (i.e. completely forgetting a person within a few weeks), but indulging one’s mind until it alone is able to reduce more and more stressful thoughts.

For example, it is certainly useful introduce elements of novelty into one’s life, so you have more material to focus on. Part of the success of this path is also to recover one’s autonomy because often, especially after the end of a relationship, it is necessary to start from scratch to rebuild one’s daily life.

Because it’s so hard to stop thinking about someone

If at least once you have been the victim of a love passion, you know how hard it can be to get rid of the thought of someone not wanting us. This phenomenon has a scientific explanation, as the scientist proved Bluma Zeigarnik. It seems, in fact, that our brain is programmed to easily forget the things that have had a conclusion, but that it is not ready to eliminate the thoughts of something still indefinite and confused (just like a love story that has not even blossomed). .

The so-called “Zeigarnik effect”, therefore, it characterizes a particular way of our mind to deal with unresolved situations. The brain does this by continually re-presenting the thought of that something (or someone) that has not produced a clear and finished epilogue. A flirtation that hasn’t turned into a love relationship is a typical example of the Zeigarnik effect because the person fails and say stop to recurring thoughts until an external event intervenes to change its direction.

Once you accept the thought that to say stop an obsession it’s not that simple a dealit is necessary to go to the next step, that is theacceptance. If we allow ourselves to accept the stressful situation that arises when something does not go the right way, then we can also accept the problems that arise from the so-called “intrusive thoughts“.

We can’t always control everythinglet alone our mind: however, we can manage to divert our interest into something different. It can be reading a book or watching a film, the important thing is not to fixate on one person and not give up on living a fulfilling life.