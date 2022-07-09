History of Hotmail and differences with Outlook

Share

If you want to know more in detail about the history of Hotmail from its creation to its evolution to Outlook, we will tell you about it in this post.

Although Gmail has become the most used email service today, it probably did not exist without the influence of Hotmail. This Microsoft service laid the groundwork for future alternatives and for many years became the default email platform. However, much later, it would evolve in Outlook.

So much Hotmail like Outlook are two services which, although one replaced the other, have some considerable differences. For this reason, we have prepared this post, in which we will tell you everything that distinguishes both platforms. But that’s not all, because we’ll also cover a bit of the history of Hotmail. And if you often use this mail service, you might be interested in knowing how to fix search problems in Outlook.

History of Hotmail: how was the popular webmail service created?

It is important to note that Hotmail is a service that was created to mid 90’sat a time when the internet was just establishing itself and other email services already existed, although they were complicated to use.

Saber Bhatia and Jack Smith They met in 1995, while studying their postgraduate degree at the standford university. And due to how problematic it was to use the mail service at that time, they both had the idea of ​​creating their own alternative, which would not only be simpler, but also accessible to everyone.

Both graduate students discussed what they felt needed an email service for it was comfortable to wear. And one of these features is that it does not require downloading anything additional.

In this way, and following the HTML concept, which had been created previously, decided to name their alternative Hotmail, as a result of the combination of the acronym HTML and “mail”. This was an email service that was used in the browser, so there were no additional programs to download and it was free; accessible to all.

Obviously it was not an easy job to make the service free, as they spent time looking for sponsors for their service until, finally, the company Draper Fisher Juvetsonmade the decision to support them financially.

And so finally the Independence Day of the United States (July 4) 1996, the Hotmail webmail service was officially launched.

The beginnings of Hotmail and the purchase of Microsoft

When Hotmail was released, it was nothing like what you might have known when you first created your account. In fact, it was much more limited in options. For example, nothing else offered 2 MB to store emails.

However, despite this, it was a service with potential and managed to accumulate up to 8,000,000 active users all over the world. And it was this that placed it on the Microsoft map, so this company made the decision to buy the service for 400,000,000 dollars in December 1997.

This was one of the best decisions of the company, because by 1999, it already accumulated a whopping 30,000,000 users active worldwide and was the largest and most important email service.

Differences between Hotmail and Outlook

The first thing you should know is that Microsoft made the decision to rename the email service, known as Hotmail, and this is how Outlook was born. In other words, it received a facelift to improve everything the service previously offered.

But it is important note that Outlook It was not only a replacement for Hotmail, but it brought new functionality and features. In addition to that it is possible to exchange Outlook addresses with Hotmail addresses.

Regarding the differences between both services, it is a trick question, since Hotmail was the first service, while Outlook was the facelift that he received. So essentially they are the same. However, this “rebranding” also brought with it new features to compete against alternatives such as Google, such as adding digital signatures.

Outlook integrates with Microsoft work suite, as well as with the calendar and other tools, including OneDrive. In addition to that it has improved and modified the user interface of the mailbox.

