He tells how WhatsApp was hacked; platform reinforces security

Instant messaging platforms are currently preferred by most people in the world, which is why cybercriminals are applying various methods to steal the accounts of users of these services, exposing their security. This is the case of a WhatsApp user who, through a thread on Twitter, warned about how they hacked your account and the Meta platform responded with their security measures to avoid these unpleasant cases.

Without a doubt, WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in the world, where of the around 7 thousand 800 million inhabitants of the planet, more than two billion use the messaging service at least once a month, as reported in his Blog.

These data make the platform that belongs to the Meta emporium the second most used interpersonal digital communication channel after the social network Facebook, which has 2 thousand 498 million monthly users according to its annual report. Other applications such as Telegram direct competition from WhatsApp has since April 2022, 500 million monthly active users worldwide indicates in its report.

Usage of instant messaging applications is particularly strong in markets outside of the United States and is one of the most popular mobile social applications worldwide. since it is a type of online chat that offers real-time text transmission over the Internet, DataReportal refers.

WhatsApp account theft alert

Although WhatsApp has been improving over the years, especially in its security and privacy, there are still several cases of theft of user accounts by cyber criminals. It is the case that a user shared on his Twitter account, where through a thread of publications he shared how his profile was stolen in the apps and with which they have managed to scam two people from his contacts.

CloudSEk details that these hacks are a type of scam that can harm any user, from family members to public figures such as politicians. The phishingthe ransomware and data security breaches are just a few examples of current cyber threats, Not to mention that new types of cybercrime are continually emerging, where Mexico ranks ninth in the world for cybercrimes with a density of 14 victims per million internet users, according to a report by the VPN services company Surfshark.

The user who, according to his Twitter profile, lives in Colombia, explains that it all started when he received a message supposedly from “WhatsApp technical support” so he relied on the message he replied.

“He asked me for a code that would arrive on my phone and I handed it over. And there I lost control of my account. I immediately asked @WhatsApp for identity verification, but he told me that the verification code would be activated in 11 hours”, he explains in another tweet where he maintains that he was not worried because he did not have “sensitive information” on his WhatsApp.

But everything changed after some contacts on the platform informed him that they had deposited nearly “four million pesos” Colombians, presumably for him, where they showed him the message that he was sending.

An hour later, two of my contacts had deposited close to four million pesos. The message they sent to everyone was similar to this. pic.twitter.com/0VWyufg3Vk – The fat boy from the gym (@pollotijeras) July 7, 2022

This example is not the only one that exists in this case, as there are various complaints from people who have had the same thing happen to them until there is the case of former Mexican president Vicente Fox who in January when cybercriminals they hacked their account and also request money from their contacts.

Faced with this Twitter thread, Merca2.0 requested the position of the team of WhatsApp getting a response from a company spokespersonwhere he mentioned and alerted his users that they do not send such messages.

“WhatsApp does not send messages to users to request information or provide technical support. If you receive a message of this type through the application, be suspicious; it may be a scam. Do not reply or click on their links if requested, and report them immediately. To report a message, just press and click on the report option; remember that you can also report or block specific contacts. Go to the contact information and select report or block“, Refers the company spokesperson.

This is how you can protect an account on WhatsApp

In this sense, and in addition to this information, the messaging platform indicated a series of recommendations security that users must take to keep their profiles protected in the app.

“WhatsApp does not allow the use of its service for illegal or unauthorized purposes, including those that violate the rights of third parties or impersonate another person. The company offers mechanisms for its users to protect themselves from scams on the platform and recommends enabling two-step verification, which acts as an additional layer of security for accounts. This function allows the registration of an email and a six-digit PIN that is periodically requested from the user and that, in addition, is necessary to confirm the number in WhatsApp. This PIN, as well as the verification code sent by SMS, should not be shared with other people, not even with close friends or family.

Fake accounts (for example, impersonating another user): When receiving messages from a supposedly known person asking for money, it is advisable to contact us by phone to confirm the authenticity of the request.

Cloning or account theft

Whenever a WhatsApp account is activated on a new device, the system sends a code SMS to verify the number. It is very important that the user never share this code with other people, not even friends or family.

If your account is stolen

Request account verification via SMS. Reinstall WhatsApp, enter your phone number and confirm the six-digit code that you will receive by email. SMS. That way, the app will close automatically if anyone else is using your account.

“Notify your friends and family. Many scammers use your contact list to request confidential information and cash deposits. If your account is stolen, contact people nearby to inform them of the situation so that no one can impersonate you. In the event that a supposedly well-known person asks you for money, it is recommended that you contact them by phone to confirm the authenticity of the request”, they point out.

Today, the world is more digitally connected that is why there are more of these crimes, but keeping us informed about the security methods that the same platforms have is of vital importance to prevent these thefts where data today is gold.

