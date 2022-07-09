Having a partner and studying Medicine, is it possible?

Some students give up everything to achieve their professional goal.

The students have reflected on the social pressure generated by the profession. Photo: Shutterstock.

The commitment and dedication that people must employ to study medicine implies, according to comments published on social networks, putting aside personal life and side affective relationships.

This is what he has stated a student of Medicine in your social networkswho has described as “toxicity” the teaching that “destroys personal and affective development“.

Medical students are those people capable of leaving love and relationships in order to study. The toxicity of a teaching that destroys personal and affective development. https://t.co/nQT4D2rMOK — Andicoberry (@Andicoberry99) June 22, 2022

The controversy began after a student Spanish, will post on Twitter about the advice of the call to be Internal medic resident, where they were encouraged not to fall in love during the preparation of the test, thus unleashing controversy and debate on Twitter: is it compatible to have a partner and study medicine? “The students of Medicine are those people capable to leave love and the relationships in order to study”, write some of them indignantly.

“Affective relationships are above medical studies”

However, there are those who do not share this opinion and claim that “it is an exaggeration” and affirm that medical studies can be reconcilable with a romantic relationship. “The relationshipswhether they are friendships or courtships, are above any exam, be it the MIR or the career”, writes a user in this regard, noting that if you have that attitude “when you are a resident you will not have anyone to celebrate it with”.

Finally, a student went further and compared the career of Medicine with a toxic relationship. “It seems that we are married to the race,” she confessed, assuring that “when you want to go out with friends, you can’t because you have exams.” And that when you want to sleep, “sometimes negative thoughts invade you and then you think about the possible failures”.

While, on the other hand, many users insist that “it is not reasonable to leave a couple in the middle of the MIR preparation or any other opposition”. “These are the months or years where you most need the support of your loved ones,” they point out.

Source consulted here.