Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn shows fans a cut scene bordering on blasphemous [FOTO]

In the cinecomic universe, no one like James Gunn seems to be just as interested in providing fans with extra material before and after a movie release – as when he showed the real raccoon he inspired Rocket Raccoon. She demonstrated it again on Friday, July 8, by sharing one on Twitter scene cut from Guardians of the Galaxy.

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe expect to see Peter Quill’s gang on the big screen again after the little taste they got from Thor: Love and ThunderGunn went back in time and showed an image bordering on blasphemous which he then decided to cut: Groot’s Last Supper. In fact, the shot shows the native character of Planet X at the center of a long table: next to this “Christological” reinterpretation of the anthropomorphic tree, there are Drax and Rocket; the group of “apostles” is completed by various other characters from what appears to be an alien tavern.

The scene cut from Guardians of the Galaxy for some it might have seemed too blasphemous – meaning irreverence towards a religious faith. In reality, however, this is not the reason that prompted the director to eliminate it from the final cut. As James Gunn specifies in a comment to the Twitter post, «it was too flashy and stopped the flow of history. It was the right choice“.

Groot’s Last Supper. Screenshot from the original Guardians, which I cut from the final film. #GotG pic.twitter.com/bIRKQlFmUZ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 7, 2022

Who knows that such scenes will not be included in the next one Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the last chapter directed by James Gunn arriving in theaters in 2023. To the cast of the film – Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Chuk Iwuji – will also join Will Poulter like Adam Warlock, Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad and also the young and talented Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova.

