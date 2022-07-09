Goku’s skin would already have an arrival date

The collaboration between fortniteand X dragon ball it is very real, and it is expected to be confirmed in a few days. What gives rise to the fact that very soon we will have what will be an explosion of turkeys in the store with the arrival of the goku skinas a great closure to the different elements that are to come.

The whole story started almost a year ago, when the Naruto skins were released. A collaboration with the publisher that also owns the rights to one piece Y dragon ballso the arrivals of Luffy or Goku were only a matter of time.

In the case of Kakarot, everything is a matter of weeks, since with the last update it has been filtered the appearance of Hoi-Poi capsules as a new item of Creative Mode. That they are the ones developed by Capsule Corp, the company of Bulma’s family, and that they can contain all kinds of elements.

POSSIBLE DRAGON BALL Z x FORTNITE COLLAB! Epic added a new Creative Stamina Prop this update that looks exactly like Capsule Corp from DBZ, and this prop also has outlines like the anime cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/0CANUPqU4y — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2022

There are also data that point to the appearance of at least one aspect, which would bring us closer to this long-awaited and long-awaited Goku skin. So, you know, just in case, save those leftover V-Bucks from the Battle Pass.

And when will all this be? Well, it won’t be soon. Since presumably the idea of ​​Epic Games is to match the collaboration with the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will hit theaters in Spain on September 2. Although we won’t have to wait that long, since in the United States the premiere is scheduled for August 9so that could be the date chosen for this long-awaited moment.