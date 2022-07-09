Full WWE SmackDown card revealed July 8, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight Friday Night SmackDown episode 1194 live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card July 8, 2022

– The Bloodline will open tonight’s show

– Jinder Mahal and Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders

– Liv Morgan promo (Ronda Rousey and Natalya would be involved in the segment)

-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalie

– Maximum Male Models: 2022 Tennis Collection

– Lacey Evans and Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler and Shotzi

– The Usos vs. The Lotharians

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

– Grades : Xia Li vs. Rachel Rodriguez (dark match)



SmackDown schedules July 8, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early on July 9): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of July 9): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

