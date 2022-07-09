Fortnite x Magic: The Gathering: this is how your Secret Lair cards are

The collection of Secret Lair of Fortnite for Magic: The Gathering It comes out this July. We already know what the complete card list is, and what arts they will have. Just below we leave you all the details of this collaboration between Epic Games and Wizards of the Coast:

When does Magic: The Gathering’s Fortnite Secret Lair come out?

The Magic: The Gathering Fortnite Secret Lair Collection will be on sale from July 21, 2022 on the official website. If the price of the Street Fighter Secret Lair collection serves as a precedent, that of Fortnite It will have a price that will oscillate between 40 and 60 euros. Lands are sold separately.

Fortnite x Secret Lair

They are not “original” cards, so to speak, but rather are alternate art versions of cards such as Wrath of God or Etherium Sculptor.

What cards does Fortnite Secret Lair from Magic: The Gathering include?

This is the card list of Fortnite Secret Lair for Magic: The Gathering:

Fortnite Secret Lair Cards

Shrinking Storm : is an alternate version of Wrath of God .

: is an alternate version of . Supply Llama : is an alternate version of Etherium Sculptor .

: is an alternate version of . dance-battle : is an alternate version of dance of many .

: is an alternate version of . battle bus : is an alternate version of Smuggler’s Copter .

: is an alternate version of . Crack the Vault : is an alternate version of Grim Guardian .

: is an alternate version of . battle royale : is an alternate version of Triumph of the Hordes .

: is an alternate version of . cube: is an alternate version of Planar Bridge.

Fortnite Secret Lair cards for Magic: The Gathering

Fortnite Secret Lair Lands

Plains

Island

swamp

mountains

Forest

Fortnite Secret Lair lands in Magic: The Gathering

Sources: Secret Lair Official Website, MTG Fandom Website