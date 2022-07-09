Fortnite servers go down and players face a lot of problems

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

If you were hoping to end your night with some good games of Fortnite: Battle Royale, it seems that your plan is ruined. We say it because the servers of Fortnite they fell down and are facing a lot of problems.

What happens is that, since approximately 11:00 PM, Mexico City time, the global servers of Fortnite: Battle Royale they started having problems. This has caused a lot of players to get disconnected or simply unable to log in to try to get a good Victory Royale.

On social networks like Twitter, fans of Fortnite: Battle Royale They have highlighted that this situation has brought them different problems in the Battle Royale. As we mentioned, there are some who are kicked out of games or just can’t get into Fortnite. On the other hand, there are those who point out that the game freezes on different loading screens.

Epic Games is already working on a solution

The good news is that Epic Games is already aware of this situation and its engineers are working on fixing it. So, we hope that sooner rather than later everything will return to normal so that fans can return to their plan of playing Fortnite for several hours to rest after a long day.

“We are aware that players are experiencing disconnections and are investigating the issue. We will have an update when we have more information,” said Epic Games.

We are aware players are experiencing disconnects and are investigating the issue. We’ll provide an update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/U6t0vW1vZf — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 8, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the Epic Games Store and other Epic Games games ―such as Rocket League Y Fall Guys―They don’t seem to have been affected by this situation.

Since for the moment the only thing left for us is to be patient, tell us, were you thinking of playing Fortnite tonight? What was the plan that ruined this problem for you? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

