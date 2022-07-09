Fortnite Season 3 Week 5 Missions

Like every Thursday, Epic Games released a new series of weekly missions in Fortnitewhich can already be completed by players to get many experience points that will allow them to level up.

With the increase in level come the Battle Stars, which allow you to unlock items from the battle pass of the current season. That is why below we share with you which are the new missions available in the game:

Week 5 Missions – Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3

• Get a portable source and a chainsaw launcher in the same game (0/2)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Deploy a portable source and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/50)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Destroy giant mushrooms with a chainsaw launcher (0/8)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (0/500)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Deal damage to opponents from a distance of 10 meters or less with a Charge SMG (0/500)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Collect floating circles near Reality Cascades (0/5)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Visit Reality Waterfalls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins (0/3)

Reward: 15,000 XP

Remember that these missions will be available until the end of the season, so you can complete them whenever you want in the game. In addition, the missions of Indiana Jonesexclusive to Battle Pass owners.