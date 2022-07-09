Fortnite – Indiana Jones: How to find and open the secret door in Ruined Ruins

This week launches indiana jones skin in Fortnite. If you have the battle pass seasonal, you’ll be able to get him and his many cosmetic accessories. To do this, you will first have to complete a series of missions that are well anchored in the theme of the archaeologist’s adventures. One of them will ask you to find the secret door behind the Great Hall in Ruined Ruins. And it is not a small thing, because these ruins, which arrived through patch 21.20, are a real labyrinth.

Find the mechanism to open the door

The secret door of Ruined Ruins can be found in the basement of said location. It is guarded by a puzzle, materialized by 4 painted rocks. What you will have to do to open the mechanism is reproduce on these stones the colors that you will find in the four corners of the place. Each stone in front of the door is associated with a symbol that is found in one of the four corners of the town.

As soon as you land, go see the four points of ruined ruins and write the symbol you find and its color somewhere. Do this in all four locations, then head back to the secret door. There, rotate the stone blocks until the combination is identical to the symbols in the correct order found on the map.

An example of a symbol found on the ground

You should keep in mind that from game to game, the symbols found in the locations may change, but the locations themselves remain the same.

Where is the secret door?

The secret door is right in the basement, in the center of the area. Attention: Once the door is open, a large corridor awaits you, but you must be careful as it is full of traps. Run and slide full of Shield and life, since it will be enough to go through all the obstacles.