Fortnite: Get drops for watching FNCS

Earn rewards by receiving drops as you watch the world’s best Fortnite players seek glory in FNCS

The FNCS broadcast of Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 3, which will give away $3 million in prizes, begins on July 10. Epic Games announced that users you can get drops for watching the competition. Here’s a look at all the ways you can watch your favorite competitors battle it out for the new Ax of Champions while earning free rewards.

How to earn drops

Tune in to https://watch.fortnite.com, Legends Landing, or any Drop-friendly Twitch channel during the FNCS competition. To qualify for Drops on Twitch, you must link your Epic account to your Twitch account within 14 days of earning your Drop reward for it to process.

This time you’ll be able to get the Seeker’s Raid loading screen, King and Champion spray, Tranquility emote, and Victory Honor back pack. These items may also be available in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

Via Epic Games

How and when to watch the broadcasts

The three FNCS qualifiers will take place on July 10, 15 and 17. There will also be coverage for the FNCS semi-final on July 22-24 and the final on August 13-14. This season, the official English streams will focus on the NA East and Europe server regions. The schedule for each available language is below:

TRANSMISSION IN ENGLISH

transmission coverage Schedules Start of the program in Europe 14:00 AR and 12:00 MX Start of program in NA East 19:00 AR and 17:00 MX

TRANSMISSION IN PORTUGUESE