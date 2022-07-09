Fortnite and the controversy over whether Captain America is worthy of Mjolnir

Many members of the team Fortnite They couldn’t even imagine everything that was going to come their way this Friday, July 8. The long-awaited premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderand from his hand a new pack of Gods of Thunder arrived at the battle royale with the relevant skins from the film.

One such item is (spoilers beware), the Mjolnir Reforged wielded by Mithy Thor. Jane Foster receives the power, or the dignity, to wield it, following in the footsteps of the 2014 comics. But apart from all this, a serious problem arose when verifying that Captain America was still not worthy of the.

And it is that it has already rained a lot since that Chapter 2 – Season 4 (August 2020) and the arrival of Thor’s skin, his Mjolnir and the flight of Mjolnir as exclusive Delta Wing of the God of Thunder. It didn’t matter that the Captain America skin (not belonging to the pass) was also around.

Although a year had already passed since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, which got us all out of our seats when it was finally confirmed that Steve Rogers was worthy of Mjolnir (and that we had suspected since Ultron), there was not much of a stir with all this. Until now.

We’re aware of an issue where Captain America is unable to equip the Stormbreaker’s Flight and Mjolnir’s Flight gliders despite being worthy of the pickaxes. This is unintended and we’ll resolve this in a future update. pic.twitter.com/7jVdJQSfUh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 8, 2022

But the arrival of this new Thor set, together with the fact that we also found the Cap skin in the store, has caused such an avalanche of criticism Fortnite had to apply a patch and resolve this situation.

So, if you have the skin of the Captain America, you can now equip him with MjolnirMjolnir Reforged Thor: Love and Thunderthe flight of the Mjolnir, and of course the Storm Destroyer, which does not require to be worthy to wield it, but it is certainly very cool to equip it.