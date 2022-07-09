Former Mirrorball Champ stars in hot video with another DWTS Alum

Ads

ABC DWTS Mirrorball Trophy.

The ex-boyfriend of a “Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball champion got hot – with another DWTS alum.

When DWTS season 28 mirrorball champion Hannah Brown starred in “The Bachelorette,” her runner-up was Tyler Cameron. While his proposal to the Alabama beauty queen was cut short, Cameron wasn’t heartbroken for long. Her high-profile dating life has included romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid and model Camila Kendra.

But more recently, his sizzling video shot with a DWTS alum who isn’t Brown had him once again in the headlines.

Tyler Cameron appeared in a compelling video with DWTS season 13 alum Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari was a DWTS 13th season contestant, paired with Mark Ballas. While she didn’t make it to the final of the celebrity ballroom contest, she was a winner when it comes to business. The former “The Hills” star launched her jewelry business, Uncommon James, in 2017, for Tennessee, and has since opened stores in multiple locations. But it’s her latest throw with wagging tongues.

In a series of videos shared on Uncommon James’ Instagram account, Cavallari is seen in a wedding dress and is “married” to Cameron. The hot campaign features the two kissing on their fake wedding day and another clip teases their “backstory” as they wander around a bar and make out on a dirt road.

“Available now: Untamed Collection”, anticipates a caption.

Fans had a field day in the comments section, with many of them posting a love story between Cameron and Cavallari.

“Because it’s so hot,” wrote one fan.

“Who else thinks they’re giving vibes together,” asked another.

“Now I just want this match to happen lol,” agreed another.

“I really want this relationship to be real and become more. They look so good together, ”another interjected.

Kristin Cavallari said Tyler Cameron is a “great kisser”, but closed dating rumors

Fans first focused on Cavallari and Cameron when they appeared together on E! Daily Pop news earlier this year. When guest host Loni Love asked the Bachelor Nation star what she was looking for in a woman, Cameron replied that she was looking for a woman who was “hungry and ambitious” as well as “very family oriented,” like Cavallari.

The two also had a flirting session on the dance floor as Cameron tried to teach the DWTS alum some “Dirty Dancing” moves.

While fans want to see a romance between the two stars, Cavallari told The Bellas podcast in May 2022 that her relationship with Cameron is strictly commercial, even though she described him as a “great kisser”.

“He’s honestly the cutest human on the planet,” he said. “I mean, it’s like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him. But we’re not dating. Everyone says “Tell me everything”. I’m like ‘I think it’s great but …’ “

“I mean, that’s why I hired that guy, to get the press. It worked, ”added Uncommon founder James.

Cavallari has been single since she split from her ex-husband Jay Cutler in March 2020. The mom of three has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice, for TMZ, and has denied rumors that she would connect with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

