Five great secrets of the mafia in Colombia

The book by journalist Alirio Bustos Valencia, published by Planeta, promises to revive some of the most notorious episodes in the fight against crime in Colombia. In it, the judicial reporter narrates more than 350 unpublished stories in one-paragraph texts that show an unknown vision of the drug cartels, but also of the relentless persecution of the State security agencies.

These are some of the most shocking stories.

The war frigate in which they thought to imprison Otoniel

“A police officer told me how stressful it was to guard Otoniel from the first moment of his capture. The United States Government itself warned that no Colombian prison was reliable and insisted that the only place from which he would not escape would be the bunker located in the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijín). The dozens of rights of petition and the guardianships so that he was sent to a prison, plus telephone interceptions that warned of a plan to rescue him, led the government not to move him from that police facility.

Such was the fear that Otoniel would escape, be poisoned or be killed, that high-ranking institutional officials proposed imprisoning him in a war frigate on the high seas and even inside a submarine. However, although the idea was not ruled out, they concluded that it was better not to move him from the Dijín, taking into account that the Catam military base is very close to those facilities, not only to repel a potential air attack, but also to facilitate his extradition. To united states”.

The exchange with a corpse that was planned to “rescue” Otoniel’s sister

“The authorities of Colombia and the United States discovered a ploy by the ‘Gulf Clan’ to rescue Nini Johana Úsuga, alias La Negra, Otoniel’s sister who was recaptured in March 2021 for extradition purposes, from prison. The plan consisted of obtaining a certificate of contagion with coronavirus from a doctor to get her isolated and exchange her for the corpse of a woman. Then, taking advantage of the protocols that ordered these bodies to be cremated immediately, the woman would disappear forever. To carry out the ‘exchange’ of La Negra, a woman very similar to her had already been selected to assassinate her. The criminal organization intended to do the same with the doctor who would give the false opinion.”

Pablo Escobar’s ‘nana’

“One of the women whom Pablo Escobar loved and respected the most was Teresa Vergara, his nanny, the woman who always got the best ripe plantains to cook them fried, as the capo liked them. To thank Teresita for what she had done for him, Escobar gave him a car and gave him his own driver so that he could attend his daily cancer therapies, a disease that ended his life.

The generosity of Lehder and the Mexican

“After the earthquake that shook Popayán on Holy Thursday in 1983, El Mexicano arrived in the capital of Cauca with five million pesos in 500 bills that fit in a large saddlebag. He distributed them on a city street, where dozens of citizens gathered, to whom he gave each one a ticket. The money ran out very soon. A safe distance away was a police van, which escorted him all the time and then took him to the airport, where his modern executive plane with capacity for eight passengers was waiting for him. He made the donation in the name of the Chihuahua horse farm, which he raised in his native Pacho. During those same days, Carlos Lehder also appeared in the streets of the capital of Cauca and took hundreds of markets and distributed dollars by hand.

About Will Smith’s stunt double

“One of the main doubles of the famous Hollywood actor Will Smith is a former Colombian drug dealer and gunman with a long criminal record, for which he was sentenced to twenty years in prison, where he underwent a transformation thanks to the Bible and Bruce’s movies Read. Guajiro Gueber Raúl Ariza Guerrero, who even extorted powerful capos from the coastal mafia, has participated in more than fifty productions alongside well-known stars, such as Penélope Cruz and Ben Affleck.”