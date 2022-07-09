Five actors who refuse to record kissing scenes



There are many names of the performers who have refused to shoot certain scenes throughout their lives



One of the ones that usually creates reticence for many interpreters is the one that requires kissing another person



In Uppers we tell you which actors and actresses refuse to perform these types of scenes

While many would love the opportunity to network with most popular actors in hollywood, such as Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep or Leonardo DiCaprio, there are stars who have felt exactly the opposite. Whether it’s because of bad breath, unwavering dedication to their religion, or any other belief, many celebrities have refused to brush lips with their co-stars. In Uppers we tell you which actors refused to give that special kiss; here is the list..

Denzel Washington

The actor allegedly decided not to film a kiss scene with Julia Roberts because she didn’t want to play into Hollywood’s biased beauty ideals and alienate fans. And it is that Denzel wanted in this way to protest against the idea that African-American women almost never appeared in feature films as attractive. Both were involved in the movie The Pelican ReportY Washington assures that it has nothing to do with the personal plane. Do you think it was worth it?

Candice Cameron Bure

The actress is not intimate with anyone other than her husband in real life. The reason? Apparently, she’s a devout Christian and doesn’t believe in doing anything too daring on camera. In his latest work produced by Netflix, the sitcom forced mothers, had to put her lips together with several men. Candice claims that she hates that her character has an interest in more than one guy, and she expressed that her husband, hockey player Valeri Bure, did not visit her on set because of the many “racy” scenes. ..

Janet Jackson

Before Jackson kissed Tupac Shakur, who had long been considered a ladies’ man for his intimate scenes, demanded that the rapper be tested for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. during the film poetic justice The two protagonists had a great conflict. Shakur denied taking any tests, as I consider it a real insult. Also, for Jackson to hypothetically get infected, both of them would have to have open cuts on their mouths and have a very long kiss, and not a simple contact like the one in the controversial scene…

Lindsay Lohan

He was going to kiss Charlie Sheen three times in a scene for the 2013 movie scary Movie 5but the actress refused keep going. She reportedly had concerns about the actor’s party history. Something that has now been confirmed (except that AIDS cannot be transmitted with a kiss), since Sheen is a carrier of the virus. Lindsay asked the producers to change the scene, but the script was not changed until the last moment… To get the film off the ground, a stuntwoman for the New Yorker was used.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte