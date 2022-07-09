Exercising only during the weekend can save your life

Today many people lead a lifestyle that makes it very difficult for them to carry out certain essential tasks for their health. Due to lack of time we make mistakes like throwing out fast food or not doing all the exercise we should. However, solutions can be found. When it comes to food, there are more and more options for healthy packaged food. And, as for the exerciseyou can always choose to do it in Weekend. We might think that it is not enough; but, according to a recent study, it is.

Of course, it is not worth a couple of half-hour sessions of exercise. The key is to concentrate on the weekend all the time of physical activity recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) or, what is the same, between 75 and 150 minutes of vigorous exercise or 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise.

It should be noted that someone who has never exercised I shouldn’t just jump into these intense routines. The ideal would be to go little by little. After all, little exercise is better than none. However, once you get into adequate physical shape, you could do these weekend intensives. In this way, according to the study published by scientists from the University of Sao Paulo, would be enough to stay healthy. If what you are looking for are physical benefits, such as increasing muscle mass or losing weight, you should specifically consult a physical activity expert

What are weekend warriors?

Weekend warriors are known as those people who concentrate all their physical exercise on the weekend. It is certainly complicated, since it requires doing quite long and intense routines.

Previous studies have already analyzed the benefits of doing sports in this way. For example, in 2017 one was published in which it was concluded that two sessions of exercise are enough to reduce the probability of death from all causes, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases. However, these studies did not compare weekend warriors with those people who distribute the exercise in short routines over more days.

That is precisely what they have done in this new study that has just been published in JAMA Internal Medicine. And the truth is that they have hardly found differences.

The important thing is to reach a minimum of physical exercise

In this new study, data from 350,978 adultscollected in the US National Health Interview Survey between 1997 and 2013. In addition, the information was compared with other figures from the National Death Rateuntil December 31, 2015.

All participants were divided into two groups, based on whether they were physically active or inactive. Those who performed at least 150 minutes of moderate physical exercise or 75 minutes of intense exercise per week were included as active. In addition, within this group they separated into two new groups, depending on whether they were weekend warriors or whether they distributed the activity over more days.

It should be noted that the fact that they were self-reported data by the participants themselves could lead to bias. However, the sample is so large that it is considered sufficient to draw fairly strong conclusions.

And the conclusions are that there was hardly any difference in mortality rates between weekend warriors and those who exercised for more days. It is clear that both had a great benefit compared to the more sedentary. But when comparing between them there was hardly any distinction between groups.

The only distinction was that, compared with inactive people, the hazard ratios for mortality were 0.92 for weekend warriors and 0.85 for those who exercised all week. A minimal difference that is reduced to nothing if we look at the mortality figures by specific cause.

It should be noted that when we talk about exercise, we refer to both aerobic and strength training. In fact, it was recently shown that the latter is also very effective in preventing diseases such as those mentioned above. Therefore, what the WHO recommends is a combination of both types of exercise. It’s something weekend warriors should also be aware of. They are the most intense routines, but it seems that they are just as effective.



