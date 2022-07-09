Ephemeris of July 10

On another July 10, but in 1863, the Board of Notables of Mexico accepts the monarchical regime and offers the crown to Archduke Maximilian of Austria.

1555.- Havana is assaulted, set on fire and destroyed by the French pirate Jacques de Sores.

1854.- One hundred merchants from Buenos Aires founded the current Stock Exchange.

1921.- China grants independence to Outer Mongolia.

1925.- Inauguration of the International University City of Paris.

1925.- The Soviet news agency TASS, heir to the Russian Telegraphic Agency (ROSTA), is born.

1930.- 151 miners die in an explosion at the Wenceslaus-Grube mine in Hausdorf (Upper Silesia).

1939.- The Japanese reject the Soviet-Mongolian troops on the Manchukuo border.

1940.- The president of Paraguay, José Félix Estigarribia, approves a new Constitution.

.- The air battle of England begins, the most important of its kind in World War II.

.- The collaborationist French Government with Nazi Germany is established in Vichy and Marshal Philippe Pétain signs a new Constitution.

1941.- World War II: Finland attacks the USSR with the invasion of Karelia.

1949.- “Bicycle Thief”, by Vittorio de Sica, awarded at the Knokke Festival (Belgium).

.- The Khait earthquake of magnitude 7.5 causes 12,000 deaths in Tajikistan (USSR).

1953.- The Politburo of the Communist Party of the USSR (CPSU) announces the arrest of the First Vice President and Minister of Internal Affairs, Laurenti Beria, for plotting against the State.

.- In the Syrian elections the new Constitution is approved and Adib Shishakli is elected President of the Republic.

1956.- The British House of Lords rejects the abolition of the death penalty.

1960.- The USSR wins the first football European Championship by beating Yugoslavia (2-1), in Paris.

1962.- Telstar 1, the first commercial communications satellite, is launched from Cape Canaveral.

1964.- British designer Mary Quant presents the miniskirt in London.

1965.- The Rolling Stones get their first number 1 on the Billboard charts with “I can’t get no satisfaction”.

1971.- King Hasan II of Morocco is unharmed in an attack in Sjirat.

1973.- The Bahamas islands gain independence.

1976.- The Peruvian Government overcomes the rebellion led by Brigadier General Carlos Bobbio Centurión.

.- A cloud of dioxin gas causes a catastrophe in Seveso (Italy).

1978.- The president of Mauritania, Ould Dadah, is overthrown by a coup by Lieutenant Colonel Mustafá Ould Salek.

1985.- The French secret services sink the “Rainbow warrior”, a Greenpeace ship, in Auckland (New Zealand).

1991.- Borís Yeltsin takes office as president of the Russian Federation, after an election by direct and secret ballot.

1992.- Former Panamanian President Manuel Antonio Noriega is sentenced in Miami to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. Later reduced to 20 years.

.- The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) approves the monitoring operation of the UN embargo on Serbia and Montenegro.

1994.- Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Leonid Kuchma wins the presidential elections.

1997.- The Spanish terrorist group ETA kidnaps Miguel Ángel Blanco Garrido, councilor for the Popular Party in the Ermua Town Hall (north of Spain), and fulfills his threat to kill him within 48 hours.

2000.- At least 218 people die and another hundred disappear when the dump in Payatas, Manila (Philippines), collapses.

.- The Israeli president, Ezer Weizman, resigns involved in a corruption case.

2001.- Jorge Videla, former Argentine president, is prosecuted for Operation Condor (persecution and extermination of opponents in South American countries).

2006.- José Ramos Horta, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1992, is sworn in as Prime Minister of East Timor.

2003.- The Assembly of El Salvador approves the sending of 360 soldiers for the multinational force authorized by the UN in Iraq, which remained until 2008.

2005.- Puerto Ricans approve in a referendum to change the legislative system from bicameral to unicameral, but that it needs a constitutional reform to be carried out.

2009.- The G8 Summit concludes in L’Aquila (Italy), with the commitment to donate 20,000 million dollars against hunger.

2011.- The last issue of the British sensationalist “News of the World” is published, which closes after 168 years due to illegal wiretapping scandals.

.- 122 people die in the sinking of the tourist boat “Bulgaria” in the Volga river, in the republic of Udmurtia.

2012.- The Eurogroup grants Spain an initial disbursement of 30,000 million euros to clean up the banking system.

2013.- The Luxembourg prime minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, resigns after losing confidence due to a scandal involving his espionage.

2014.- The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his Cuban counterpart, Raúl Castro, meet in Havana.

2018.- The rescue of 12 young soccer players and their coach in a cave in Thailand ends.

BIRTHS

1509.- John Calvin, French theologian of the Protestant Reformation.

1830.- Camille Pissarro, French painter.

1856.- Nikola Tesla, American inventor.

1871.- Marcel Proust, French writer.

1902.- Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet.

1922.- Jake Lamotta, “Raging Bull”, former American boxer.

1931.- Alice Ann Munro, Canadian writer and 2013 Nobel Prize winner.

1943.- Arthur Ashe, American tennis player.

1967.- Ronnie Antoine Nader, first Ecuadorian cosmonaut.

1972.- Sofía Vergara, Colombian actress.

1980.- Jessica Simpson, American singer.

DEATHS

1851.- Louis Jacques Mandé Daguerre, one of the “fathers” of photography.

2015.- Omar Sharif, Egyptian actor.

2020.- Jackie Charlton, English footballer and coach. EFE

