Ephemeris July 9: What is celebrated today

Did you know Mario Bross first appeared in the game Donkey Kong and was he called “The Jumpman”? Today the game turns 41 years after it was released.

Get to know this and other ephemeris of this July 9, the most important events around the world.

Tom Hanks is born

On July 9, 1956, the American actor, filmmaker and producer was born. Tom Hanks, Oscar winner for the film Forrest Gump Y Philadelphia. He is considered one of the most recognized performers in Hollywood and one of the most influential actors of the 21st century, participating in films such as Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Shipwrecked, The Da Vinci Code, Toy Storyamong many others.

Courtney Love is born

On July 9, 1964 he was born Courtney LoveAmerican singer, who was the wife of the deceased Kurt Cobain. She was a member of the group Hole, but after its disintegration she continued her solo music career. She also acts and works as a model.

The game is released Donkey Kong

On July 9, 1981, the arcade video game was released in Japan. Donkey Kong by the Nintendo company. The game was that Mario “Jumpman” must rescue a lady (Pauline) who had been captured by a huge gorilla named Donkey Kong. These two characters became among the most famous of Nintendo.

Other ephemeris of July 9:

In 1894 in Cuba the Mexican composer died Juventino Rosasauthor of the world famous waltz On the waves. He is the author of 32 pieces, including dances, polkas, mazurkas and chotis.

In 1877 in London the first Wimbledon tennis tournament.

In 1922 in the United States the swimmer and actor Johnny Weissmuller he swam 100 meters freestyle in 58.6 seconds, setting a world record and breaking the “minute barrier”.

In 1946 the Scottish singer was born bon scottwho was he AC/DC’s first interpreter. He died on February 19, 1980, due to alcoholic congestion.

In 1947 he was born in Ealing Middlesex, UK, musician Mitch Mitchell, who in the early 1970s became the drummer for virtuoso guitarist Jimi Hendrix in the group The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

In 1969 the Mexican actor was born Edward Santamarinawho has worked in different telenovelas such as Facing the Sun, Beyond the Bridge, Prisoner of Love, The Flight of the Eagle, The Owner, Bridal Veil and I Love Juan Querendón. In theater she participated in Adventuress.

In 1972 the British musician Paul McCartney undertook the first tour of Europe With his band wingsafter The Beatles split in 1970.

In 1975 the American composer, singer, guitarist and keyboardist was born. Jack Whitefrom the extravagant rock duo The White Stripes, and who together with Meg White has recorded albums such as Elephant.

in 1991 South Africa was accepted into the Olympicsafter 30 years of exclusion due to racism.

In 1994 A tribute album to American hard rock band Kiss was released. under the title of Kiss my ass, classic Kiss regrooved, in which artists such as Anthrax, Lenny Kravitz, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder, Extreme, Dinosaur Jr., Lemonheads and Gina Blossons, among others, participated.

In 1997 in the United States, boxer Mike Tyson’s license was suspended for at least a year, and is forced to pay a fine of 3 million dollars for having biting off Evander Holyfield’s ear during a match.

In 2005 at the National Zoo in Washington DC The giant panda Tai Shan was born.

In 2010 the American actor Edward Norton He was appointed Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations (UN) for the protection of Biodiversity.

In 2014 john spinks diedEnglish composer and musician, known for being the guitarist of the group The Outfield.

