Director of Medicine explains the reasons why the quota for new students is not extended

The director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí, Dr. Ismael Herrera Benavente, assured that the application of the admission exam means a great challenge for the institution every year, since only the best applicants are admitted.

“They are entering one of the best faculties in the country, and that makes the admission process in this institution very competitive among them.”

He said that the Faculty of Medicine of the UASLP has had an important prestige for a long time, so it is working not only to maintain it, but to increase it, hence the level of student acceptance is reduced.

“We have always been within the first five places at the national level, including public and private institutions. We wish we had more physical space and clinical fields to be able to increase demand.”

He said that the infrastructure in the state health system continues to be the same as it was years ago, which in some way is also an impediment to increasing the number of graduates.

He commented that the state has a significant lack of new hospitals, so there is confidence that the number will increase.

He mentioned the support of other institutions such as Social Security and Medina Family Hospitals that have opened their clinical fields for students.

Regarding the private institutions that come to occupy places one and two at the national level, he stressed that they graduate very few students per year, “we have the challenge of continuing to remain among the best and we would like to accept more applicants, but it is necessary that our hospital capacity also increases”.