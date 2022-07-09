Did Tristan Thompson send Khloé Kardashian birthday flowers?

Ads

More on: khloe kardashian How Kris Jenner feels about her children who have children out of wedlock Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters send flowers to Travis Barker after hospitalization Tristan Thompson celebrates with women in Las Vegas after Khloé Kardashian paternity scandal sports a naked jumpsuit covered in “tattoos”

Khloé Kardashian apparently thanked her ex, Tristan Thompson, for sending her a flower arrangement for her 38th birthday.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, which was captured by TikTok user Hannah Kosh, the “The Kardashians” star shared a photo of pink peonies lined up along her dining room table.

Tagging the basketball player – with whom he shares his 4-year-old daughter True, Kardashian wrote: “Thank you.”

The screenshot was then deleted and uploaded again, but without its name being tagged.

Fans immediately considered the comments to speculate on whether the founder of Good American – who celebrated her birthday on June 27 – had brought Thompson, 31, back after her fatherhood scandal in December 2022.

The original post tagged Thompson, while the second uploaded no.

khloekardashian / Instagram

The original post tagged Thompson, while the second uploaded no.

khloekardashian / Instagram

Ad Up Next Close Kirsten Dunst marries longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons in Jamaica A source tells Page Six that the couple, who have… 2

View presentation

Back Continue Share: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Flipboard WhatsApp Click to email this message to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to copy URL Advertising July 8, 2022

One user commented: “I can’t do this anymore”, while a second commenter said: “girl, please [sic] I cannot continue to defend it ”.

However, a third person gave Kardashian the benefit of the doubt and said, “Before you all come for her, she’s literally just thanking ppl. [sic] who sent her flowers for her birthday. She does it every year “.

Thompson recently admitted that he secretly has a child and publicly apologized to Kardashian.

Kardashian and Thompson have had a rather tumultuous relationship since they started dating in 2016.

Their most recent breakup came after he secretly fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols while having an affair with the reality TV star.

Thompson and Kardashian share a 4-year-old daughter, True.realtristan13 / Instagram

After a paternity test result revealed in January 2022 that Thompson was indeed the father, he took to Instagram to confirm the news and publicly apologize to Kardashian.

â € œI take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son amicably, ”she said in his statement.

Turning to his partner, he continued: â € œKhloÃ ©, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian split after it was revealed that he had a child with another woman during their relationship. Getty Images for Remy Martin

The paternity scandal surrounding the NBA star’s 7-month-old son, Theo, occurred in the finale of “The Kardashian” and Kardashian blew up Thompson for turning their relationship into a “lie.”

Thompson first cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with True. She then did so again in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. And in 2021, there were allegations that he slept with model Sydney Chase.

In addition to his children with Nichols and Kardashian, the basketball player shares his son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Ads