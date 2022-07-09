SHAWN Mendes recently announced its Wonder 2022 international tour.

Fans are eager to know in which countries and cities the long-awaited performances will take place.

Did Shawn Mendes Cancel His Tour?

Shawn Mendes has announced his 2022 Wonder tour which will take place in several states of the United States and Canada.

On July 8, 2022, Shawn took to Instagram to announce that he is postponing the remaining tour dates.

“This breaks my heart having to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote.

“I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest, it’s always been hard to be traveling away from friends and family.

“After a few years off the road, I felt ready to go back, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the road toll and pressure caught up with me and I hit a breaking point.”

“After talking to my team and healthcare professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first. As soon as there are further updates, I promise you that I will let you know ”.

The tour began on June 27, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

Mendez spent less than a month on tour before postponing the rest of the shows.

The tour will run until October 2022.

Mendes has only postponed the next three weeks of the tour at this time.

There are no new dates available at this time for postponed shows.

Who is Shawn Mendes?

Shawn Peter Raul Mendes, popularly known as Shawn Mendes, was born on August 8, 1998 in Ontario, Canada.

Shawn is a Canadian singer and songwriter.

He became famous in 2013 when he released song covers on the Vine video sharing application.

He has since released multiple albums and has been a household name in the music industry.

What is Shawn Mendes Net Worth?

As of April 2022, Shawn Mendes has an estimated net worth of around $ 40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His source of wealth is said to come from his musical career.

It has also earned a lot of revenue from brand endorsements and sponsorships.