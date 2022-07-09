detect 2 cases of this contagious and lethal condition

Two people in Ghana lost their lives and when they examined their bodies, they tested positive to the marburg virusa disease highly contagious What is it ebola-like.

If confirmed, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that they would be the first infections of this type recorded in that African nation. It is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever. Should we be afraid?





Marburg virus: a life-threatening condition

In 2021 the first death by marburg virus and it is considered that natural hosts of marburg virus are the fruit bats Rousettus aegyptiacus.

The WHO explains that the marburg virusbefore it was called Marburg hemorrhagic fever and it is a serious and often fatal condition. Their average fatality rate hovers around 50%although the fatality rates of recent outbreaks have been between 24% and 88% depending on the strain of the virus and the treatment received by the cases.

The marburg virus is transmitted from fruit bats to humansand propagates between these by person-to-person transmission.

Bliss transmission it occurs mainly between humans by direct contact with:

broken skin or mucous membranes

organs or other body fluids from infected people

surfaces and bedding or personal clothing contaminated with such fluids

In the words of the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC)the incubation period lasts 5 to 10 days (or may range from 3 to 21 days) and may be related to infectious dose and route of infection, although unlike monkeypox, transmission does not occur during the incubation period.

The clinical course can be divided into 3 phases:

Phase 1: generalized phase (days 1 to 4)

Phase 2: early organic phase (days 5 to 13)

Phase 3: organic phase of convalescence (days 13+)

“The disease onset caused by the marburg virus it is abruptwith symptom nonspecific flu-likeWhat high fever (generally 39 to 40°C), severe headache, shaking chills, myalgia, prostration Y general discomfort”, warn the ECDC.

The centers add that in 50-75% of patientsthere is a rapid weakeningmarked by gastrointestinal symptoms What abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, anorexy, nausea severe vomiting, within 2 to 5 days.

“The intensity of the condition increases on days 5-7with a maculopapular rash and symptoms of hemorrhagic feverWhat mucosal bleeding and gastrointestinal, petechiae Y bleeding at blood collection sites from a vein (venipuncture)”, point out the ECDC.

“The two deceased by marburg virusboth unrelated showed symptoms What diarrhea, fever, nausea Y vomiting. They had been moved to a district hospital in the Ashanti region.” informs the WHO.