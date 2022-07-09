Details of the presence of Vince McMahon in the last episode of SmackDown are revealed

Vince McMahon has been in the social spotlight for three weeks. With everything sexual abuse scandal and the changes in the WWE board, McMahon’s figure and reputation have been heavily damaged. However, the former CEO of WWE continues with his life and pretends that none of this was with him, appearing on the company’s programming or maintaining its creative power.

As the EWrestlingNews portal reported yesterday, the business developed normally during the recordings of WWE SmackDown programming Friday night, despite the latest accusations against Vince McMahon. According to a report by Pwinsider, Vince McMahon was “100% responsible” for creative management around last night’s episode of SmackDown.

Having said that, McMahon arrived on the show later than usual. He did not address the allegations raised in a new Wall Street Journal report. There was also no backstage meeting with staff and talent before the show. A source said the situation was simply being ignored. Nobody is being told anything and Vince McMahon continues to put on a facade that he is happier than ever and has no worries.

On the other hand, as far as senior officials and relatives of Vince McMahon are concerned, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque were not present backstage during the SmackDown broadcast. There were doubts as to whether they might be there tonight given all the mainstream attention to the latest Wall Street Journal article, but it was ultimately confirmed that they weren’t.

