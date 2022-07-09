Denzel Washington calms down Will Smith over fight with Chris Rock

Digital Millennium and EFE Agency

Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor by Williams method, but the joy was overshadowed by his unexpected violent reaction to a Chris Rock joke that caused him to get up from his seat and slap the comedian live on stage at the Dolby Theater.

Rock came out to present the Oscar for Best Documentary and made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith (who has publicly acknowledged she has alopecia), comparing her to the Lieutenant O’Neil from the movie Ridley Scott.

Smith got up from his seat and went to Rock to slap him. Returning to his seat, the actor continued to yell, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” Behind this, Denzel Washington walked over to Will to calm him down.

In videos recorded by the attendees and broadcast on social networks, it is seen Washington and Tyler Perry speak with Smith during a commercial break.

Here is this moment:

Finally, Smith apologized. “Life imitates art and I became a crazy father, like my character.” And he concluded: “I hope the Academy invites me again.”

The host Amy Schumer He knew how to redirect the situation when he came out joking about how long it had taken him to take off the Spiderman costume that he wore in his last appearance: “Did I miss something?”

