David O. Russell: Users ask not to support the Amsterdam film

The movie of amsterdam has captivated movie fans incorporating Hollywood celebrities like Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Chris Rock and Taylor Swift. Nevertheless, the direction of David O. Russell has generated the discontent of thousands of users.

Because director David O. Russell has been accused on multiple occasions of being a violent person on film setscoming to physically and verbally mistreat well-known actors clike Amy Adams and George Clooneyand has even been accused of harassing his own niece.

Provoking great outrage through social networks, where several movie fans and critical experts have invited through platforms such as TikTok not to support the film and questioning the actors who still decide to work with the director.

But who is David O. Russell?

David O. Russell is an Oscar-nominated film director, screenwriter and producer. and has won a Golden Globe. In his career, he has stood out for directing films such as Three Kings in 1999, American hustle of 2013, Joy: the name of success of 2015 and The fighter from 2010.

However, his work has been overshadowed by the news that arises during his filming with actors and production staff of his film projects, highlighting his clashes with actors such as George Clooney and Christian Bale.

His biggest scandals

According to Chicago Tribune, Nicole Peloquin, a trans woman and niece of David O. Russell denounced him for touching her without her consent While helping her work out in a gym in 2011, the director is said to have accepted his actions in a police report, assuring that his niece “was acting provocatively with him.”

For his part, the actor George Clooney said in an interview with Playboy that O. Russell yelled at everyone on set and that he came to humiliate several technical employees of the production, during the filming of the film Three Kings.

The actress Amy Adams revealed to GQ that David O. Russell made her cry every day who was filming in American Hustle, questioning the director’s methods to achieve success, adding himself to the list of actors who would not work with the actor again.

if taylor has the power to change the way that entire streaming services compensate their artists, she has the power to not work with someone who has a history of abuse, not to mention the hullabaloo with female actresses on his films being paid less than the male actors?? — alex (@mysticaItime) July 6, 2022

even the actor Christian Bale confirmed that he had to intervene once director David O. Russell was nowhere near physically assaulting Amy Adams..

For this reason, several users have demanded that the actors should be accountable and be more selective with the people they are going to work with, because the director has been accused on several occasions.

