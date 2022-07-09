Cristiano Ronaldo sponsor of Binance: very high figures

In the first summer of his amazing career in which he risks running out of suitors, Cristiano Ronaldo however, it manages to increase its income thanks to the umpteenth advertising contract signed to the sound of millions. The Portuguese star – in disarray with the Manchester United after the much heralded return of last season – will have to forcibly adapt to a salary cut (currently perceives over 26 million pounds a year, almost 31 million euros) if he wants to find a top club still willing to sign it: in the meantime, however, he does not seem willing to reduce the income of the sponsors, given the latest agreement found with the Chinese multinational Binance.

Binance, the Chinese multinational that monopolizes the cryptocurrency market

Founded in 2017 by the Chinese developer Changpeng Zhaoin just 5 years the cryptocurrency exchange platform Beijing has become the undisputed leader globally for the volume of transactions performed, making CZ (this is the acronym with which Zhao is usually mentioned in his own country) one of the most appreciated and sought after figures of world of fintech.

A rapidly growing market that of cryptocurrencies, but also a world unknown to most people in which it is difficult to navigate if you do not have consolidated ones technological and digital knowledge. An unexplored and inaccessible reality for the vast majority of fans of CR7which from today will try to find out what the blockchainhow you can buy the best types of Bitcoin and how important it is create an NFT to protect their own computer products from the risk of plagiarism.

Many are convinced that the same player is in serious trouble when he has to argue about his new one advertising partnership. Despite this, the Chinese giant (which recently had to move its headquarters outside the national territory due to the heavy restrictions imposed by the president Xi Jinping towards cryptocurrencies) has already expressed its utmost satisfaction with the agreement through a message disclosed on its official channels.

Cristiano Ronaldo sponsor of Binance: the words of the company and the agreement with the Portuguese

“We are very excited to announce ours exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with the Portuguese football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time winner of the Golden Ball joins Binance to offer a unique experience to football fans around the world, with a series of NFT collections which will be launched exclusively on Binance’s official NFT platform “.

These are the words with which the multinational announced the signing of the agreement, while those of the founder came very close CZwho spoke of how Ronaldo is “one of the best footballers in the world: he went beyond sport for become an icon in multiple industries. He has created one of the most loyal fan bases in the world thanks to his authenticity, his talent and his commitment to charity. “

But how much the Portuguese ace will earn from this stellar agreement? At the moment the figures of the deal have not been communicated by the staff of the football player or by Binance itself, but from China they let it be known that the will of the top player is to overcome the rival of all time Leo Messiwhich last March reached an agreement with another company in the sector (the emerging Chiliz) on the base of 20 million dollars of compensation.