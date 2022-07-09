Coudet left Orbelín Pineda out of Celta de Vigo’s tour in Mexico and the US

Orbelín Pineda has already played his first minutes as a footballer for Celta de Vigo (Photo: Twitter/@RCCelta)

The directive of Celta Vigo keeps ‘deleted’ to Orbelin Pinedaafter the Mexican team did not accept a couple of offers in the MX League. And it is that the Spanish club remains adamant that ‘Orbe’ it will only be for sale and has not even considered it to travel to the tours in Mexico and the United States.

Sources assured ESPN that the 26-year-old midfielder will not be taken into account to travel to the match against UNAM Cougars on July 13 at the University Olympic Stadium, nor on the 20th against San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S.

The measure has been taken by the board, headed by the president Carlos Mourinoand the coaching staff, commanded by the Argentine Edward Coudetwith whom Pineda barely played a total of 94 minutes in seven games in LaLiganone of them as a starter last semester.

Celta is clear that Orbelin does not enter Coudet’s plans and the club has insisted on selling the player in this same summer market, despite the fact that he has more than 4 years left on his contract and that He arrived as a free agent.

Soccer Football – LaLiga – Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo – Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain – February 26, 2022 Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Coudet before the match REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

The only two offers for definitive purchase came from Mexican soccer, one from Toluca and another of the Chivas from Guadalajaraboth close to the €6 million for 100 percent of the player’s pass, formerly of Cruz Azul, Chivas and Querétaro.

Nevertheless, “Orbe” made it clear that his desire is to stay in Europe and, despite the fact that his agent has taken multiple loan offers with the option to buy from clubs in the Old Continent, the Celta board has rejected them because he wants to sell “Maguito” in this summer pass market, or give him up but with options that are around 8 to 9 million euros, something that the interested teams have avoided because it is a price above Pineda’s current value.

In addition to Toluca and Guadalajara, Pineda has had offers from AEK of Athens (Greece), as well as Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and Levante, the latter three in Spain.

Informants told ESPN that both AEK, Rayo and Mallorca are still willing to hire Orbelín (Levante no longer), but their proposals are on loan for one year with an option to buy and, in no case, that it exceeds 6 million euros.

Orbelín Pineda played from the 62nd minute of the match and had an opportunity to score a goal (Photo: Twitter/@RCCelta)

“It is as if the player was kidnapped. On the one hand, Celta no longer wants him; on the other, he has devalued it with less than 100 minutes played in a semester and now he wants to sell it in exorbitant amounts instead of allowing him to revalue himself in another team a few months before the World Cup and sell him better in a year,” he told a knowledgeable source.

“As he did not accept the offers in Mexico, now they are making it more and more difficult for him to leave the team and he is not even going to travel to the tour in America (Mexico and USA)”

A few weeks before the start of the Spanish LaLiga and most European leagues, the future of the “Maguito” remains uncertain.

KEEP READING:

This is the new jersey of the Mexican National Team for the World Cup: the green returned and with the controversial shield present

Faitelson defended the possible arrival of Santiago Ormeño to Chivas: “Tradition is not broken”

The millionaire salary that Dani Alves would receive for signing with Pumas in Liga MX