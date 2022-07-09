conservative abortion

As a result of the decision of the Supreme Cut United States Justice on the subject of abortion, many characters from the Mexican activist and political life expressed their disgust at that decision. Some personalities made known their joy at residing in a country, Mexico, in which such a prohibitive criterion would not apply or apply, given the maturity of our society and of the Mexican institutions that have achieved an advanced regulatory framework and not like that of the neighbors. When analyzing the conditions in which the theme of the abortion in USAwe identify that the main difference between the Mexican scenario and that of the neighbor is… none.

In both countries the constitutions respective are omissions about the topic. In USAfrom the judgment of the Cutthere will be states where you can to practice legally the Interruption of pregnancy and states where not. Those who wish to make a abortion they will have to move to one of the places where it is allowed, that is, as in Mexico. The strange thing is that in some way we are saddened by his case, but at the same time we like ours, both models being practically the same.

What’s Next Now USA will be the discussion, state by state, to define where there will be laws that allow a abortion and where not, as well as in Mexico. During this process, American society will see a new episode in its war of ideologies. His liberals against his conservatives. Here his philosophical principles and his phobias will shine in the debate, not only on this issue, but on all the agendas.

Of course you can sympathize with one, with another or with some of both. Is it fair. What is striking is how, in the mixture of themes, attitudes, accusations, and even cases, coincidences of form and substance can be identified in some of the most passionate and supposedly opposite expressions of the debate.

For example, the premise of the completely unacceptable result of any interference by third parties with one’s own right to make decisions about personal integrity and individual health. So much progress What conservatives they embrace and denounce this premise depending on what is being talked about.

In a corner you will hear that NOBODY can limit a person’s right to decide what happens in their body when it comes to a pregnancy or its termination. In the other, you will hear that NO ONE has the right to limit the individual’s ability to receive or refuse medical treatment starting with vaccines.

From both corners they will say that the premise must have exceptions based on the collective interest when it is pronounced by those who live in the dark on the opposite side, but absolutely none when they raise it in their own corner.

Exactly the same thing happens when the lawsuit goes through the exercise of freedom of expression. In the neighboring country progress They do not conceive that discussion about sexuality and sexuality is inhibited in public schools. diversity. The groups conservatives They reject anything of the sort. But if someone tells a joke about those same topics, or doesn’t follow today’s rules of vowel and consonant usage, progress They will demand that this heteropatriarchal character be canceled and banished from any public space via a Will Smith full of sensitivity and political correctness.

On the other hand, conservatives ultras who do not tolerate that at school or in public spaces there is talk about diversity (except to lament its existence), all the time they want to include the “diversity“of “theories” about the origin of humans, because that atheists are teaching the evolution of species in classrooms is an imposition that makes god cry, and does not allow teaching that some diverse come from mud, not from some monkeys

Thus, it is clear that the most passionate and opposed expressions of American society behave very similarly to each other, seeking to generalize their own values, even though this implies the limitation of the exercise of certain rights. In this clash of ideologies today it was the turn of the issue of abortion. Perhaps one way to find coincidences in the opposite positions would be to show that the human motivation behind the legal initiatives that seek to limit or cancel the Interruption of pregnancy, is the same one that seeks through cancel culture to limit the way in which freedom of expression is exercised under the banner of political correctness. The same impulse to homogenize either sexual intimacy or the way of speaking.

Most of American society does not espouse irreconcilable positions, but usually those who do are much more strident and visible than the rest. Follow the social discussion on the neighbor’s house gives us referents for Put in context our. you don’t have to waste it.

